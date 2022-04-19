Three members of the Loyola Maryland men’s golf team making the cut on TikTok

Brett Inserra joked there is a team within the Loyola Maryland golf team.

There’s the 12 members who make up the Greyhounds. Then there’s Inserra, Jackson Roman and Sasha Sparacino, who have earned minor celebrity status on TikTok, a social media service that concentrates on short videos.

Inserra’s account offers videos with insight into golf life and culture. Roman’s videos feature golf tips. And Sparacino’s platform is devoted to cooking.

Inserra said the trio has relied on each other for valuable tips on how to increase the number of views on their videos and the number of followers on their accounts.

“We’ll share our videos,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a team, a TikTok team on the side.”

Coach Chris Baloga called the golfers’ emergence on TikTok “coincidental.”

“I don’t think there was necessarily one guy saying, ‘Oh well, if he’s doing it, I can do better than him,’” he said. “It wasn’t a rivalry necessarily because they do things differently. But I think it’s pretty neat.”

Here is a look at each golfer’s TikTok presence.

Loyola Maryland golfer Brett Inserra already earned a bachelor’s in finance last May and will graduate next month with an MBA. While he wants to pursue a professional career in golf, he said TikTok might be another avenue for him. (John Byrne/John Byrne)

Brett Inserra, graduate student, TikTok username: happy.Tuesday.golf

After signing up in November, Inserra’s first video reminding amateur golfers that professionals miss short putts and make mistakes earned 50 to 100 likes. “I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.

But Inserra’s sixth video later that month distinguishing the pros from amateurs based on how they pick up their balls off the green — amateurs bend down to retrieve them with their hands, while pros use their putters to sweep the balls off the turf — drew 25,000 to 30,000 likes and raised the numbers of followers from 500 to 10,000.

“I was kind of in shock,” he said. “It almost felt like those people weren’t real, but they were real because they were interacting with comments and whatnot. It really opened my eyes to how many people are out there and how many people are interested in specific things like golf.”

Inserra, 24, said he has more than 16,700 followers. He made a series of videos promising to share “the golf secrets that the pros are doing that you don’t know about.” In one video, he tagged the PGA Tour and mocked the organization, claiming he could send an email with every PGA Tour secret. The PGA Tour replied, “So about that email …”

“It puts into perspective that I have this knowledge about this specific sport that people are interested in,” Inserra said of his use of TikTok. “I was never good with making videos and whatnot, but it really opened my eyes that if you just try something, you can do well.”

Inserra said an underwear company reached out to him about promoting sweat-wicking underwear for golfers, but he declined. He said he is close to receiving a trademark for an application that will dry golfers’ hands and improve their grips on their clubs and would like to launch a business selling the product by the end of next month.

Inserra already earned a bachelor’s in finance last May and will graduate next month with an MBA. While he wants to pursue a professional career in golf, he said TikTok might be another avenue for him.

“It’s definitely reassuring that if golf doesn’t pan out, I can take TikTok in another route,” he said. “And if that doesn’t work out, I have my college degree to fall back on. So there’s no reason not to shoot for the moon.”

Loyola Maryland golfer Jackson Roman, 18, said he has almost 20,000 followers on TikTok, many of whom are junior golfers inquisitive of the process of earning a spot on a college team. (John Byrne/John Byrne)

Jackson Roman, freshman, TikTok username: worditsjackson

Roman opened a TikTok account two years ago, long before he committed to and enrolled at Loyola. He said some of his earlier videos centered on his performances at junior tournaments.

But one of his more popular videos entailed him drinking a cup of cold water from a station on a golf course and saying, “Ah, that’s good soup.”

“When I opened up the app that night, I had 5,000 likes, and it had only been for a few hours,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it just wouldn’t stop. It just kept going. I went to bed, and you kind of expect it to die down. And then I woke up the next morning, and it was still refresh, refresh, and people were just flocking to the video.”

Roman, 18, said he has almost 20,000 followers, many of whom are junior golfers inquisitive of the process of earning a spot on a college team.

“They’re always asking questions like, ‘What do you do to get to college golf?’ ‘What steps do I need to take?’ ‘How do I send an email to a coach?’” he said. “And I love helping them. They see me out on the course hitting shots, and they know I’m doing the same thing as them.”

Roman’s popularity precedes him. During the drive from his home state of Connecticut to Loyola’s campus in Baltimore, he stopped at a coffee shop where a junior golfer recognized him and asked for a selfie.

“The barista thought I was some Hollywood star,” said Roman, who is leaning towards majoring in marketing. “I was like, ‘Guys, I don’t know about all that.’ It was so nice. It’s just cool to have these followers.”

“I cook every day for myself, and I like doing it,” Loyola Maryland golfer Sasha Sparacino said. “For me, rather than going out, it’s more fun to cook a little and take the edge off of golf because I do golf all day long. So for me, it was something different to do.” (Ryan Eigenbrode/Ryan Eigenbrode)

Sasha Sparacino, senior, TikTok username: sashasparacino

Of the three, Sparacino is the newest subscriber, joining TikTok in January. But rather than concentrate on golf, he chose a passion he has been nurturing for the past decade: cooking.

“I cook every day for myself, and I like doing it,” he said. “For me, rather than going out, it’s more fun to cook a little and take the edge off of golf because I do golf all day long. So for me, it was something different to do.”

Sparacino’s first video involved making spaghetti with Cacio e Pepe that earned him 100 followers. But about two weeks after posting videos in February of him making a crunchwrap and a burrito, he woke up to find he had gained 10,000 followers. It ballooned to almost 40,000 followers in a span of four days.

The 21-year-old Sparacino, who has more than 41,000 followers, said he prefers whipping up a plate of pasta, but learned that sandwiches are more popular as evidenced by the videos of the crunchwrap and burrito that have a combined 3 million views.

“You don’t need to know how to go into the kitchen and make some crazy sauce in order to make a good sandwich. In reality, it’s just stuff between bread,” he said. “And from a video perspective, I realized that when I have something that I can cut up and show the middle by cross section, aesthetic-wise, people love that. They love hearing the crunch. It’s crazy to see what people catch on to.”

Because he is an international student from Dubai, Sparacino is outlawed per NCAA rules from earning money. But he has worked with companies that have sent him products such as knives and seasoning.

Sparacino is on pace to graduate next month with a pair of bachelor’s in finance and information systems but is uncertain whether he will use his final year of eligibility for 2022-23. He is considering going into banking or trying to carve out a pro career in Europe.

“Golf is still most important to me along with school,” he said. “But this is just a side project that I really like, and it seems to be working.”

All three golfers said they have to find a balance between golf, school and TikTok, which winds down for much of the fall and spring when their golf commitments peak. Baloga, the Greyhounds coach, said he trusts the trio to prioritize their obligations.

“I think they manage their time pretty well where if they know they have two or three hours to kill, this is what they want to do with it,” he said. “Hey, it beats going to a bar or something like that where you can get in trouble. There’s definitely better ways to spend your time, but I think what they’re doing is perfectly fine.”