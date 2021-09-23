Cancer survivor Katie McCracken an inspiration to Towson volleyball: ‘It taught me to never give up’

“I asked her, ‘Do you mind if I ask you about it?’ and she was like, ‘It’s OK. I like to go back and spend time there and show kids that if I did it, they can do it, too,’” Hutchinson said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Don, we’ve got to grab this kid. This is the kind of kid we want in our locker room.’ That pretty much sealed the deal. She went through all of that and still found time as a high school kid to have the maturity to go back and try to give hope like she had.”