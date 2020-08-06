Johns Hopkins reviewing options after NCAA cancels fall championships for Division III schools

The NCAA’s announcement Tuesday that it would cancel fall championships at the Division II and III levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has left Johns Hopkins in a state of limbo.
The Blue Jays had known since early July that football was sidelined when the Centennial Conference had suspended all competition for fall sports and specified that football would not be played. But any hope that other fall sports such as men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball — which won the national championship last season — could have gone on as planned was extinguished by the NCAA’s decision.
“We are reviewing what today’s announcement means for Johns Hopkins and our colleagues in the Centennial Conference,” Johns Hopkins athletic director Jennifer S. Baker said in a written statement released Wednesday evening. “No decisions have been made today as a result of the announcement from the NCAA to cancel all Division III fall championships.”
Tori Murden McClure, president of Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, who also chairs the Division III Presidents Council, said the current COVID-19 crisis necessitated the cancellations.
“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” McClure said. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion.
“Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”
A similar fate for Division II athletics would seem to impact Bowie State. But the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) – of which the Bulldogs are a member – had specified that it would explore modified schedules in football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country in the spring of 2021.
“The safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff are non-negotiable. Decisions of this magnitude are made with those factors as number one priority while looking to address current issues that have an adverse impact on all of us,” Clyde Doughty, Bowie State’s vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation and president of the CIAA’s Athletic Directors Association, said in early July. “These are unprecedented times and our conference continues to work together to identify the best solutions that address the concerns impacting our ability to participate and exist.”
Wednesday’s announcement means that the NCAA will go three consecutive athletic seasons at the Division II and III levels without championships. Championships in the winter and spring were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.