Heartbreak and Johns Hopkins baseball mixed again at the NCAA Division III College World Series.

Fifteen years after the 2008 squad let that year’s national title slip through its collective fingers, the top-seeded Blue Jays squandered three leads in the winner-take-all Game 3 to lose, 7-6, and cede the crown to No. 3 seed Lynchburg in a Thursday afternoon doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The outcome left Johns Hopkins tied with Aurora for the most NCAA postseason appearances (25) without claiming the title. The Blue Jays were trying to join Cal Lutheran in 2017 as the only teams to rally from a 1-0 deficit since the best-of-three national championship series was introduced in 2015.

The absence of a pair of starters in graduate student center fielder Isaiah Winikur (leg injury) and freshman right fielder Alex Shane (concussion) and Winikur’s backup, junior Tripp Myers (pulled hamstring), had sophomore third baseman Shawn Steuerer wondering what could have been.

“We faced a lot of adversity and for us to compete today and win that first game and come out strong for the second game and give everything that we had in that second game, it’s not the result that we wanted, but I think that our team hung around and gave it everything that we had,” said Steuerer, who was named to the All-Tournament team after driving in 15 runs, one shy of the D-III College World Series record. “A couple things could have gone better and didn’t go our way, but I guess that’s baseball.”

The setback continued what has been an elusive quest for longtime coach Bob Babb, who owns a career record of 1,266-467-15 (the second-most wins among active Division III coaches) and was inducted into the America Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 but lacks an NCAA crown.

Babb seemed poised to capture the title on May 27, 2008, but the Blue Jays surrendered two bases-loaded walks with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Trinity College of Connecticut a 5-4 victory and its first national championship.

“When you get this close, it takes a lot of luck, it takes a lot of really good playing,” said Babb, who played for the university from 1974 to 1977 and was a junior on the 1976 squad that qualified for the NCAA’s first Division III Tournament. “To get this close and come up a little short, certainly it’s disappointing. I hope we get here again, but it’s not an easy thing.”

The Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to filling that hole on their venerable coach’s resume Thursday when they raced to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning of Game 3. Sophomore first baseman Dillon Souvignier hit an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore third baseman Shawn Steuerer. And after senior catcher Sam Frank drew a walk, junior designated hitter Caleb Cyr launched a two-run home run over the left field fence.

But the Hornets halved the deficit in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, junior third baseman Gavin Collins lashed a single to center field to plate two runs.

In the next inning, freshman second baseman Benton Jones pounded a two-run home run over the right field fence to tie the score at 4.

Johns Hopkins regained the lead in the top of the fifth when Frank lifted a pitch into the left field bleachers for a 5-4 edge. But the cushion might have been greater if Souvignier had not been caught leaning off first base just before Frank’s home run.

Lynchburg responded again. With the bases loaded and one out, graduate student right fielder Jackson Harding hit a double off of graduate student reliever Jasper Carmichael to clear the bases and give the Hornets their first lead of the game at 7-5.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth, Blue Jays sophomore shortstop Dylan Whitney lined a pitch to center field. Frank, who had opened the frame with a walk, scored easily, but Lynchburg graduate student center fielder Carrson Atkins fired a rope to graduate student catcher Holden Fiedler, who stood at home plate and waited to tag freshman Lukas Geer attempting to score from second base.

That proved critical because the very next batter, graduate student right fielder Sam Browning, was hit by a pitch. Had Geer remained on third base, he would have been pushed across as the bases were still loaded. Instead, Browning loaded the bases, senior left fielder Matthew Cooper struck out and Johns Hopkins ended the frame with only one run instead of the two it needed to tie the score at 7.

Babb, also the third base coach, blamed himself for what he described as “just a dumb move by me to send him home when I should have kept him at third.”

“That certainly could have been one [turning point],” he said. “There were a lot of turning points. The bottom line is, we didn’t do enough things that we had to do to win the game.”

And in their last chance, the Blue Jays went down in order to kick off a raucous celebration for the Hornets (48-8), who collected their first national championship in their first appearance in the College World Series finals.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Steuerer said of the team’s inability to protect those leads. “You love to come out with a hot start like that and put a few runs on the board and give the pitchers a little bit of a cushion there. Like I said, it’s just baseball. A couple things didn’t go our way, obviously, people are going to say, ‘They should have done this, they should have thrown this pitch.’ At the end of the day, you never really know what would have happened.”

In the first game, Johns Hopkins overcame a 3-2 deficit with a five-run eruption in the top of the fifth. The offense was punctuated by Cooper’s inning-opening home run (his nation-leading 25th of the season and first of the College World Series) over the left-field fence and junior second baseman Jimmy Stevens’ two-run double to right field.

The Blue Jays added two runs each in the eighth and ninth, including a two-run homer by Stevens over the left field fence. Stevens amassed four RBIs, two hits and two runs, and graduate student starting pitcher Gabriel Romano earned his fourth complete game of the season by striking out nine and allowing nine hits and one earned run on 164 pitches.