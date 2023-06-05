No. 1 Johns Hopkins baseball falls in NCAA Division III College World Series semifinal, will play elimination game later Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A well-deserved bye might not have been the salve No. 1 seed Johns Hopkins baseball needed.

After earning Sunday off, the Blue Jays’ bats were silenced through the first five innings of an eventual 6-3 loss to No. 5 seed Baldwin Wallace in the semifinals of an NCAA Division III College World Series Monday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Advertisement

The loss was Johns Hopkins’ first of the College World Series and will force an elimination game against the Yellow Jackets (39-11) later on Monday at 5:30 p.m.. The winning team will advance to Wednesday’s final against either No. 3 seed Lynchburg (45-7) or No. 7 seed East Texas Baptist (42-14).

The Blue Jays (46-6) missed an opportunity to cement their second trip to the finals and first since 2008 due in large part to the pitching prowess of Baldwin Wallace sophomore Kade Swisher. The right-handed pitcher struck out six batters and gave up nine hits in a complete-game performance.

Advertisement

Swisher was overpowering through the first four innings, needing only 48 pitches, striking out four, and allowing only two batters reach base. He avoided an early threat in the bottom of the second inning when senior left fielder Ryan Guggenheim threw out senior designated hitter Sam Frank at home plate to end the inning.

No. 1 seed Johns Hopkins baseball's bid for its first appearance in the College World Series finals since 2008 was denied because of a 6-3 loss to No. 5 seed Baldwin Wallace on Monday morning. The Blue Jays will have a rematch and play an elimination game later today.

Johns Hopkins got to Swisher in the bottom of the sixth by plating two runs. Sophomore first baseman Dillon Souvignier laced a one-out double to left-center field and then scored after sophomore third baseman Shawn Steuerer drove a triple to right field.

Steuerer then scored when Frank followed with a double to right-center field. But Swisher struck out junior catcher Caleb Cyr and then induced junior second baseman Jimmy Stevens into an inning-ending fly ball to center field.

The Blue Jays got another run in the bottom of the seventh after Steuerer drove in his 12th RBI of the College World Series when his two-out single to center field plated graduate student pinch hitter and right fielder Sam Browning.

Trailing 6-3 in the next inning, Johns Hopkins had a chance to make a dent in the deficit by loading the bases with two outs and first-team All-America senior left fielder Matthew Cooper, who set a program record for home runs in a season with 24 and in a career with 36, at the plate.

Cooper launched a 1-1 pitch to deep center field that would have been his 25th home run of the season at Babb Field in Baltimore. But at the considerably larger Veterans Memorial Stadium, Yellow Jackets senior center fielder Vincent Capolupo ran down the ball and caught it just before running up the fence.

Swisher then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the victory.

Baldwin Wallace took advantage of control issues for a pair of Blue Jays freshmen pitchers. To open the game, starter Charlie Monterrosa gave up a one-out double to sophomore shortstop Sean Kolenich and then hit senior first baseman Luke Vonderhaar with a pitch.

Advertisement

After junior third baseman Nick Clark flied out to center field, Monterrosa’s wild pitch on a 1-1 count to senior designated hitter Alexis Castillo allowed Kolenich to score the first run.

In the second inning, Guggenheim began with a single to right field and senior right fielder Andrew Parker walked. Senior catcher JT Mazula’s sacrifice bunt moved Parker and Guggenheim to second and third, respectively, and Guggenheim scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman second baseman Matt Terzola.

In the fourth, Terzola hit a two-out single to right field, and Capulupo’s triple to right field gave Baldwin Wallace a 3-0 lead.

Monterrosa opened the fifth by walking Vonderhaar, and coach Bob Babb pulled Monterrosa in favor of freshman Ryan Anderson. Anderson issued a walk to Clark, and after a double steal, Castillo’s sacrifice fly drove in Vonderhaar.

Anderson got Guggenheim to fly out, but Parker hit a single to center field that plated Clark. Mazula walked to load the bases, and Anderson got to a 3-2 count against Terzola before Babb elected to relieve Anderson with senior Hyunwoo Roh, who threw one pitch and gotTerzola to ground out.

The Yellow Jackets added an insurance run in the top of the eighth when Vonderhaar’s no-out single to left field drove in Capolupo, who had opened the inning with a lead-off walk.

Advertisement

Kolenich finished 2-for-4 with one run and Vonderhaar and Capolupo each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

For Johns Hopkins, Steuerer went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run. Stevens went 2-for-4 and Roh finished with four strikeouts while surrendering one run, two hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

The Blue Jays appeared to miss freshman right fielder Alex Shane, who suffered a concussion while colliding with a teammate in their 10-6 win against Baldwin Wallace in Saturday’s second round. Shane, who leads the team in batting average at .432, did not make his 37th start of the season and remains in concussion protocol.

Shane was replaced by sophomore Jake Siani, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.