No. 1 Johns Hopkins baseball pursuing elusive NCAA Division III championship for longtime coach Bob Babb

In 44 years as coach of Johns Hopkins baseball, Bob Babb has managed some talented teams, including five squads that advanced to the NCAA Division III College World Series. But the sixth iteration that will open this weekend’s championships stands out from the rest.

“I think it’s the deepest,” he said. “It’s certainly the most powerful. And we have a very deep pitching staff, and our defense is very good. So it probably is the best team that I’ve had.”

Babb is not alone in that opinion. Ranked No. 1 in the D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball/American Baseball Coaches Association polls for much of the spring, the Blue Jays (44-5) are the No. 1 seed as they meet No. 8 seed Misericordia (39-13) on Friday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The top seed is no aberration. Johns Hopkins leads the nation in home runs (110) and runs scored (511), ranks second in hits (615), third in doubles (124) and fourth in runs per game (10.4) and earned run average (3.28).

The program’s third College World Series appearance in the past five years and school record-tying number of victories in a season followed a 20-18 campaign last spring that ended with that squad failing to get out of the Centennial Conference Tournament. So there’s a certain appreciation among the players for reaching this stage.

Johns Hopkins' Bob Babb is the second-winningest active Division III coach with 1,262 victories. The Blue Jays, the top seed in the NCAA Division III Tournament, will make their sixth appearance and third in the last past years in the College World Series. (Jay VanRensselaer)

“This year, things have done a complete 180,” said junior center fielder Tripp Myers, a Towson resident and Gilman graduate. “This is by far the most focused team and well-prepared team I’ve ever been a part of.”

There’s also a recognition that this might be the Blue Jays’ best opportunity to get an elusive national championship for Babb, who played for the university from 1974 to 1977 and was a junior on the 1976 squad that qualified for the first Division III Tournament. That absence looms as the lone omission from a resume that includes ranking as the second all-time winningest active coach in Division III history with 1,262 victories and being inducted into the America Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Personally, it’s been a goal of mine to try to do that,” he acknowledged, noting that the 2008 team was three outs away from defeating Trinity for that year’s title. “But more importantly, I think I’ve been fortunate enough to be with a great bunch of kids. This is my 44th year as head coach here and 50th year with Hopkins baseball, and to be around these kinds of young men, it’s just a real pleasure.”

Senior left fielder Matthew Cooper, who set a program record for home runs in a season with 24 and in a career with 36, said capturing the championship for Babb drives him and his teammates.

“Coach has been around for a long time as a player and a coach, and he’s done almost everything you can except for win the big one,” he said. “Obviously, we want to bring it home for him. He’s been around a long time, and it’s important for him to get that. It’s definitely part of our focus.”

Johns Hopkins baseball coach Bob Babb and his staff pose for a photo after the Blue Jays rallied to win two straight games against Wheaton on Saturday for the Super Regional title. (Courtesy of John Hopkins Univeristy)

Myers agreed, calling the title “a crown jewel.” But he also pointed out that Babb hasn’t talked much about that objective.

“You would think after all this time, he would be very eager to get back there and sort of antsy to get back there and get the big one,” he said. “But he’s remained cool and collected and has been that voice of reason. He’s seen it all because he’s been here for so long. He’s seen every single scenario you could possibly imagine, and he’s prepared us for that. So we’re expecting the unexpected, and we feel ready for that.”

Few players have experienced the bright lights of this stage of the tournament. Only four were on the team that played in the 2021 College World Series, but Babb said three seniors, pitchers Kieren Collins and Jack McRae and catcher Sam Frank, and junior second baseman Jimmy Stevens did not play. Still, Babb dismissed the lack of experience.

“It’s going to be no different than the conference championship, the regionals, the super regionals,” he said. “It was win or go home, and it’s no different out there. … They know. I keep telling them, ‘Enjoy the experience, do what you’ve done all year, don’t try to do anything special, and things will probably turn out pretty good.’”

The Blue Jays figure to be favorites to bring home the championship, which can raise expectations. But Cooper said the players believe in themselves enough to face that pressure head-on.

“As a team, I don’t think we feel that because the confidence from day one has been that we’re a really good baseball team,” he said. “We’re a very confident group of individuals who bonded together really well. So for us, we don’t feel any outside pressure. We’re excited for this opportunity to go to the World Series.”

Babb said perhaps more than any other season, he has enjoyed working with the current group of players because of their ability to transition between enjoying themselves and getting serious. He said he anticipates they will concentrate solely on the task at hand.

“I definitely think this is a team that could do it,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s baseball. If you have a bad day or you run up against a really good pitcher who’s having a really good day on the mound, you can lose some games — games where maybe you’re better than the other team but one kid on the mound made the difference. I think our chances are as good as anybody’s. Again, it’s a confident bunch, so I’m anxious to see what we do out there.”

NCAA Division III College World Series

Johns Hopkins vs. Misericordia

At Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Friday, 11 a.m.

Stream: NCAA.com