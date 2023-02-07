Jamie Adams never sought to be a track star. Now the freshman is setting records for Loyola Maryland.

The record book for the Loyola Maryland women’s indoor track and field program has been undergoing a lot of editing this winter.

Much of that is due to freshman sprinter Jamie Adams, who has rewritten marks in the 60- and 200-meter events and contributed to a new record for the 800-meter relay squad. Yet the Columbia resident and Reservoir graduate is hungry for more.

“I’m a freshman in college, and I’m still learning things,” she said. “It’s like, ‘This is why I’m here right now.’ Imagine what I could do sophomore year and junior year and further down the line with how much training and time and effort that I could do that could make me more successful?”

Adams has set school records in half of the team’s four meets. In her college debut at the Rutgers Holiday Classic on Dec. 2, she finished second in the 60 in 7.78 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 7.82 seconds established by Whitney Gibbs on Nov. 17, 2009. At the same meet, Adams won the 200 in 24.89 seconds, surpassing the record of 25.69 seconds by Courtney Kenny on Jan. 27, 2018.

Just eight months removed from a track career at Reservoir High where she won two state titles and set five school records, Jamie Adams has established new marks in the 60- and 200-meter events at Loyola Maryland. (Heather Weikel)

At the Penn State National on Jan. 26, she reset her mark in the 60 with a time of 7.69 seconds and then broke that record the next day with a time of 7.65 seconds. And at the same competition, she rewrote her record in the 200 by clocking a time of 24.51 seconds to place third.

And at last weekend’s Scarlet Knight Open, Adams teamed with seniors Ava Dunn and Taylor McHugh and junior Ainsley Jodlbauer to set a mark of 1:45.31 in the 800 relay. Adams owns the program’s four fastest times in the 200.

“It’s not surprising. It’s very impressive,” Greyhounds coach Amy Horst said. “Everything’s changing. Her classes are changing, and yes, Jamie didn’t want to go too far from home, but she’s still away from home. So everything’s different.”

Adams’ prowess in track wasn’t foretold. When she arrived at Reservoir, she tried out for volleyball but didn’t make the team.

“I remember walking to the car and telling my dad that I didn’t get on the team, and I started sobbing,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Well, maybe you should try track.’ So I tried out for the track team, and I’ve been running ever since.”

Adams’ inexperience showed. Gators coach Philip Rogers said her first attempt in the 55 at a team time trial produced a time of 8.21 seconds, which earned her a spot on a third squad that participated at small, informal meets at Georgetown Prep instead of varsity competition.

But at a meet there on Dec. 12, 2018, Adams ran a hand-measured time of 7.46 seconds. Back at Reservoir, where Rogers used a camera to record her race, Adams ran a time of 7.59 seconds.

“Pretty much at that point, it was over,” Rogers recalled. “She performed in an opportunity in a very informal scenario and took it seriously, and since her freshman year, she got better and better.”

Adams said she vividly remembered that outing at Georgetown Prep.

“It was kind of frustrating and happy at the same time because for a while, when he didn’t pay attention to me, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s because you’re not that good. I definitely won’t be able to go to all of the varsity meets,’” she said. “But it was at that meet where Rog was like, ‘Wow, she’s actually pretty good. Let’s have her run with the other athletes.’ That was a game-changer for me.”

Since choosing Loyola over James Madison and Richmond, Jamie Adams, right, has been working closely with assistant coach Emma Gerhold on certain aspects of her technique and form. (Heather Weikel)

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of her sophomore and junior years in indoor and outdoor track, but Adams was relentless. She devoured the online workouts the coaches sent to the athletes and made arrangements to travel to compete at meets along the East Coast.

The training paid off. Adams won state titles in the 100 and 200 in 2022, set school records in the 100, 200 and 400 outdoors and the 200 and 300 indoors, and was a semifinalist in the 100 at the New Balance Nationals in 2022.

Since choosing Loyola over James Madison and Richmond, Adams has been working closely with assistant coach Emma Gerhold on certain aspects of her technique and form. Gerhold said that earlier in the season she thought a teaching point on acceleration would take some time for Adams to absorb.

“And then she had one rep within the first four reps of acceleration work that was really close to being right,” Gerhold said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this might not take as long as I thought.’ I think her ability to learn and learn very quickly has stood out to me.”

Asked whether she anticipated her success this early in her college career, Adams replied, “Yes and no. I try to think as positively as I can. So I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I can do these times. I know I can do these times.’ But then also, I try not to be too ahead of myself.”

Adams has two more meets in the regular season before the Patriot League Championships on Feb. 25-26 in Annapolis and the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships on March 3-4 in Boston. She declined to accept her current list of accomplishments as the mark of a successful first year.

“I think it can be a success now, but it can be so much more later on,” Adams said.