Jackson Roman handling diabetes to become Loyola Maryland golf’s ‘best player’

Loyola Maryland golfer Jackson Roman usually carries a banana and some peanuts in his bag during a round. His teammates can also count on him for another treat to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“My teammates love coming over to me for Starburst,” the junior said with a laugh.

Roman’s choice of candy isn’t arbitrary. He is 11 months removed from being diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic, and the sweets are a fallback option if his blood sugar gets too low.

Despite the health issue, Roman is enjoying his finest season with the Greyhounds. He has three top-10 finishes this fall, including a four-way tie for second with a 1-under 215 in three rounds at the Georgetown Intercollegiate Oct. 15-16 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville.

“I’m just really happy to be able to play golf at a high level,” he said. “It means a lot also because I really want to try to play pro golf someday, and just having a new appreciation has definitely made my outlook a lot different.”

Roman’s scoring average of 72.7 is significantly better than his averages of 75.5 as a freshman and 76.4 as a sophomore. He is the team’s leading scorer, slightly ahead of sophomore James Rico at 72.8 and tied for third at the Monterrey International Intercollegiate at Club Campestre de Leon in Leon, Mexico. He set a program record for 36-hole to-par scoring at 12-under and his 13-under overall is the third-lowest score in school history.

“He’s been our best player,” Greyhounds coach Chris Baloga said. “The other guys are close, but his numbers are better, and I think that’s pretty impressive. You have a guy that’s kind of been a fringe starter for two years, and now all of a sudden, he’s our best guy.”

Roman, a Berlin, Connecticut, resident who chose Loyola over Rhode Island because he wanted to move to a slightly warmer climate, had shown some promise in his first year. He was one of the team’s six golfers who helped the program capture its second straight Patriot League title in May 2022 and played one round at the NCAA Palm Beach Regional.

To Jackson Roman, a bad round of golf doesn’t irk him as much as it might have before he was diagnosed with diabetes. (Ryan Eigenbrode/Ryan Eigenbrode)

But two months later, Roman found himself getting fatigued daily. He began taking naps every day and losing weight, which he and his parents Scott and Kate Roman chalked up to a rigorous golf schedule.

Roman returned to Baltimore for his sophomore year but noticed that he had lost about 30 yards on his drives off the tee during qualifiers. When he went home to have a pilonidal cyst on his lower back removed, he weighed in at 40 pounds less than his usual 6-foot, 190-pound frame.

Roman attributed the weight loss to strength training sessions in college and the exhaustion to morning class. His mother was unconvinced.

“When he came home for the surgery, I was alarmed at how much weight he had lost,” Kate Roman recalled. “His color was off, and he looked exhausted. It was hard to believe that was solely because he was working really hard at school.”

During Thanksgiving, Kate Roman’s sister, whose adult daughter is a Type 1 diabetic, suggested that Jackson take a blood test, which he did. He went back to campus for five days before his doctor called him and his mother and informed them that Jackson was also diabetic. Roman said he had mixed emotions about the diagnosis.

“I wasn’t happy because I was kind of alarmed when I learned what it was, but I was pretty relieved to at least know what it was and that I could fix it and live perfectly fine after it,” he said.

After getting a blood sugar monitor and insulin, Roman said the effects were immediate.

“I woke up the next day and felt like I was born again,” he said. “It was crazy. That was the short term, and every day after that, I felt great. There are still days when I don’t feel great, but most times, I feel pretty great compared to back then.”

Despite the progress, Jackson Roman, after talking with his parents and coach, decided to refrain from golf last spring and concentrate on his health and his marketing and writing major. (Ryan Eigenbrode/Ryan Eigenbrode)

Despite the progress, Roman, after talking with his parents and Baloga, decided to refrain from golf last spring and concentrate on his health and his marketing and writing major.

“I was qualifying for the first event, and if I qualified, I really don’t know how I would have chosen. But I didn’t qualify,” he said. “So I decided it just made sense. I was still not 100% by then, and looking back on it, I’m glad I did because I was able to get my health back under control and learn how to live with it the best way.”

Since the diagnosis, Roman has made changes. He has cut out sugary drinks and ice cream sundaes from his diet. (He might cheat with an occasional small milkshake.) He also tries to get a sufficient amount of sleep prior to playing a round.

Roman has regained the weight he lost and the 30 yards on his drives. Baloga said he has noticed Roman’s recovery.

“I wouldn’t have said before that something was wrong, but seeing where he is now, he’s definitely in a better space,” he said. “He’s hitting it far.”

Roman’s success this fall is especially gratifying for his parents.

“It’s huge,” Kate Roman said. “He’s just done a tremendous job of really going all-in with practice and his mindset and staying healthy. He relies on people who can keep him pursuing his goals. He’s done a tremendous job in growing his game and thriving at school. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“Just having a new appreciation has definitely made my outlook a lot different,” he said. “I used to get really focused on the little things in my game. I’d say, ‘My putting is pretty bad,’ but now I have an outlook where I just want to improve every day on something — whether it’s my mental game for handling the diabetic thing or just looking forward to getting better at anything over time.”