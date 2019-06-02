Hopkins baseball loses on walk-off in DIII College World Series; plays Sunday in elimination game

A day after winning its opening game in the Division III College World Series on a walk-off in extra innings, Johns Hopkins baseball lost to Birmingham-Southern, 4-3, in an extra-inning walk-off.

Hopkins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday, but Birmingham-Southern tied the score at 3 in the sixth inning.

Birmingham-Southern loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, causing the Blue Jays to bring in an extra infielder. Rich Misischia scored on a grounder to the drawn-in infield to win the game.

The Blue Jays next face Babson at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. Hopkins beat Babson, 7-6, on Friday in their first game of the World Series when Tim Kutcher hit a two-out double in the bottom of the 10th.