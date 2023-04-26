Former youth tennis star, Puerto Rico native leading Loyola Maryland golf as freshmen

Gustavo Rangel and James Rico are freshmen on the Loyola Maryland golf team in label only.

This past fall — their first in college — was a baptism by fire of sorts. Rangel learned going to sleep at 1 a.m. affected his ability to stay awake during his 8 a.m. microeconomics principles class. And Rico discovered delaying schoolwork until after his return from golf tournaments was too chaotic on his schedule.

“The fall feels like it was a long time ago,” Rico quipped.

This spring has been smoother in the classroom and on the golf course for the pair. Rangel, Rico and Lorenzo Sanz, a Glen Arm resident and Calvert Hall graduate, are all freshmen who will represent the Greyhounds at the Patriot League championships at Hillendale Country Club from April 28 to 30 in Phoenix.

Here is a look at the duo’s paths to the Greyhounds.

Trading the tropics for snow

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Rangel enjoyed the benefits of playing golf year-round. But to achieve his ambition of becoming a professional golfer, he knew he had to make a tough decision.

“Back home, we don’t have golf at the universities or colleges there,” he said. “So to get ready for that, I had to go to the states.”

Rangel said he could have gone to a school in Florida that he declined to disclose. But he said he chose Loyola because of its stronger academic reputation in business, in which he plans to major. “My dad and my mom did a pretty good job in teaching me that I needed to have a better future if golf doesn’t work out,” he said.

Loyola Maryland's Gustavo Rangel plays at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at the University of Virginia. Rangel left picturesque Puerto Rico to compete for the Greyhounds. (Jim Daves)

Aside from vacationing at a ski resort, Rangel said he had never been fully immersed in a winter until this past one in Baltimore. He admitted that he wasn’t as prepared for the bitter cold of January and February as he thought, but said he had no regrets about his decision to leave Puerto Rico.

“It was [difficult], but at the same time, it was a relief because I was alone for the first time,” he said. “I felt not like a young kid anymore, but a young adult.”

Rangel tied for ninth at the Craft Shores Intercollegiate in March and was honored as the conference’s Golfer of the Week on April 12 after leading the team with a tie for 32nd at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, which included five teams in the nation’s top 50 and seven in the top 100. Coach Chris Baloga said Rangel has rebounded from a tough fall when he failed to qualify for a tournament.

“I think the transition to the tighter, more sloped courses we play as compared to Puerto Rico golf took him a bit more time to be comfortable,” Baloga said. “He has done very well this spring and has been a big part of our recent success.”

Rangel said it is an honor to represent the Greyhounds at the Patriot League championships. As stressful as the championships might be, he said he feels as if he dealt with more pressure to qualify for the championships.

“I would say that we’re a lot more relieved because Coach has that confidence in us as a team,” he said. “We’re playing on our home course. So there’s definitely an opportunity that we’re getting, and I want to try to soak it in as much as I can.”

Trading one country club for another

Before switching to competitive golf in 2019, James Rico was a nationally ranked youth player on the tennis circuit who played in his first tournament at 5 years old. At one point, the Cary, North Carolina, native was ranked No. 1 in the United States Tennis Association’s Southern Section and No. 10 nationally in the USTA Boys’ 14-and-under division.

But a recurring stress reaction in his lower back sidelined Rico for nearly a year. He lost his ranking because of the inactivity and hesitated at the idea of entering more tournaments to regain his status.

Loyola Maryland's James Rico plays at the Georgetown Intercollegiate. Rico was a nationally ranked tennis player who competed in United States Tennis Association junior events for nine years before switching to competitive golf in 2019. (Ryan Eigenbrode)

A chance to practice with some professionals at a tennis event in North Carolina forced Rico — a 15-year-old sophomore at the time — to reconsider his pursuit of tennis.

“A lot of the guys were 26, 27 years old and flying around the country to make $1,000,” he said. “It’s just such a tough life, and that was a little bit discouraging.”

Introduced to golf by his father and brother, Rico discovered a talent for the sport. “Just the feeling of hitting that perfect shot was thrilling,” he said.

Rico finished in the Top 10 at the Ross Collegiate Classic in March and the Craft Shores Intercollegiate two weeks later and was named the Patriot League’s Golfer of the Week on March 15. Aside from failing to qualify for the season-opening Rod Myers Invitational in September, James has been a consistent regular, Baloga noted.

“Once he broke in for our second event, he has been a mainstay in the lineup and has been the low scorer for the team multiple times this season,” he said.

Rico still dabbles in tennis with friends from the Loyola tennis teams where older sister Anna is a junior singles player. Rico said he doesn’t advertise his background as a nationally ranked tennis player.

“But some people do know, and they’re like, ‘What were you thinking?’” he said. “I really don’t [have regrets], to be honest. I’m really pleased with all of the experiences.”

Rico said he doesn’t concern himself with aiming for a certain finish at the Patriot League championships. His primary objective is playing well enough to help the Greyhounds capture the title for a third consecutive season and earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Regional.

“We want to go regionals so badly, and we want to win so badly,” he said. “At the same time, anyone can win a golf tournament. So it’s important not to place too much on the expectations.”

Patriot League golf championships

Hillendale Country Club, Phoenix

Friday to Sunday