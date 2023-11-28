UMBC volleyball’s Emily Ferketic proving adept using math to explain black holes and blocking opposing hitters

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Emily Ferketic (17), a 6-foot-2 graduate student opposite hitter for UMBC volleyball, can discuss the mysteries of black holes and power down a kill. (Courtesy of UMBC)

Emily Ferketic doesn’t have to be an astrophysicist to play volleyball at UMBC. But she can do both.

Ferketic, a 6-foot-2 opposite hitter, has averaged 1.1 kills per set and totaled 18 blocks while starting the past three matches for the Retrievers (17-7), who captured their fourth straight America East championship and will meet No. 8 seed Southern California (18-12) in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.

Advertisement

Ferketic is also a graduate student who already has a bachelor’s in physics, is planning to pursue a doctorate in theoretical physics, and co-wrote a paper on black holes that was published earlier this year in a peer-reviewed physics publication.

“It is a lot of work,” she acknowledged. “But if I had to go back, I wouldn’t change my decision. I would absolutely 100% do them both at the same time, especially winning four championships. That made it all worth it.”

Advertisement

UMBC coach Kasey Crider said Ferketic is one of the most intelligent people he knows.

“There are moments when she starts discussing her research and stuff like that, and all I can say to her is, ‘I trust you. Don’t blow up the universe, and we’ll be OK,’” he said. “But when you’re just sitting and chatting with her and playing cards with her and having a meal with her, she’s this very relatable person.”

Ferketic began playing volleyball in the Pittsburgh area where she grew up when she was 10 after a friend suggested organizing a team at the Catholic school they attended. As much as she enjoyed the sport, she also had a fondness for math. When she took her first physics class as a high school junior, she found a science that complemented her passion for numbers.

“I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘Physics just doesn’t make any sense to me.’ I just like knowing why things do what they do,” she said. “With physics, there’s really no limit, and we’re constantly learning new stuff every single day.”

UMBC volleyball player Emily Ferketic, a graduate student who co-wrote a paper on exploring how to unlock the mysteries of black holes that was published in a physics journal, plans to pursue a doctorate in theoretical physics. (Courtesy of UMBC)

During the recruiting process, Ferketic said she drew interest from programs such as American, Colgate, Lafayette and Pittsburgh, but they discouraged her from studying physics. Then she had a conversation with former UMBC coach Cristina Robertson, who promised to accommodate her academic schedule.

As a junior in fall 2022, Ferketic enrolled in a thermal and statistical physics class taught by Dr. Sebastian Deffner, an associate professor who chairs the graduate admissions committee within the university’s department of physics. Deffner said Ferketic emerged as a promising student.

“In class, Emily impressed me as a skilled, talented, and dedicated student,” he wrote via email. “However, she was also the first student-athlete I interacted with, and I did not quite anticipate the huge time commitment and role volleyball plays in her life.”

Deffner recruited Ferketic as an undergraduate researcher tasked with conducting a mathematical analysis and finding results.

Advertisement

“Emily performed well,” he wrote. “In addition, she won the Undergraduate Research Award from UMBC for this work. I should emphasize that this is quite an accomplishment for the ‘average’ undergrad student.”

Ferketic credited Deffner and her high school math and physics teachers with fueling her fire for physics.

“I went into it thinking, ‘I’m really going to hate this class. I just have to get through it,’” she said. “And then I ended up falling in love with it.”

Emily Ferketic has averaged 1.1 kills per set and totaled 18 blocks while starting the past three matches for the Retrievers (17-7), who captured their fourth straight America East championship and will meet No. 8 seed Southern California (18-12) in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. (Courtesy of UMBC)

Ferketic and Deffner teamed to write a paper titled “Boosting thermodynamic performance by bending space-time” that explores how to unlock the mysteries of black holes. The essay was published in January 2023 in the journal “Europhysics Letters,” and Deffner said Ferketic’s work is an indication of her aptitude in the field of theoretical physics.

“She is a good student with potential, but over the next couple of years, she will need to live up to the challenges of the graduate program,” he wrote. “She has chosen to pursue studies in theoretical physics with a focus on quantum information theory and quantum control. If she didn’t have the potential and talent to do well in this course of study, I would not have adopted her as a student in my group.”

Ferketic said she shared the paper’s publication with her teammates via their group chat. The response was encouraging and typical of 18- to 22-year-olds.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘I did this!’ They said, ‘That is so cool. We’re not going to read it,’” she said with a laugh. “I don’t blame them.”

Senior libero Aysia Miller said she tried to read the article, but couldn’t get to the end. But she said Ferketic is a valued teammate who is renowned for her ability to defuse tense situations. Sometimes that happens because of her penchant for tripping or falling, which occurred in the first set of the America East title match against Binghamton when she tripped while trying to spike a set by freshman Hannah Howard.

“We were all really serious, and maybe there was a little tension,” Miller recalled. “But I just remember after that, I thought, ‘Oh right, this is just another game.’ She kind of brings that sense of coming back to reality that allows us to trust in her.”

Crider said Ferketic’s legacy that will endure is a joint decision by her and graduate student outside hitter Kamani Conteh to eliminate an initiation ritual that they had to endure when they were freshmen.

“The players that came up under her don’t know any different,” he said. “They don’t know initiating or hazing. It wouldn’t even be on their radar because they didn’t have to go through it. So I’ll always be grateful for her because of that.”

In May, Ferketic graduated magna cum laude with a 3.8 GPA and her bachelor’s degree. She said she has almost five more years of studying to obtain her doctorate. Until then, she said she will continue rooting for the Retrievers.

Advertisement

“We completely turned the program around, and to be able to say that I was part of the team that made UMBC history, it’s such an honor,” she said. “I’m glad that I’m going to be here for the next 4 1/2 years. I’m not going to be on the team, but I’m going to be cheering from the sideline waiting to see what other great things they accomplish.”

NCAA Tournament first round

UMBC vs. Southern California

At Pittsburgh

Friday, 4 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+