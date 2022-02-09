Johns Hopkins runner Ella Baran ‘soaking in’ setting NCAA Division III record in the mile

“We knew what the pacer was going to do, and we just thought she was ready to handle that,” he said. “So we knew we were going to be on the cusp. She was either going to be at the back of that pack or I thought she could have a chance to win the college section, which was ultimately won in 4:41. So I’m glad we didn’t run that race because I don’t think she would have been pushed to the same success.”