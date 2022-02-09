Johns Hopkins runner Ella Baran ‘soaking in’ setting NCAA Division III record in the mile

Days before she participated in Saturday’s Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge’s USA Invitational mile race at the Armory in New York City, Eleanor Baran trained with the purpose of breaking Missy Buttry’s NCAA Division III record the Wartburg legend set 27 years ago.
Then Baran, a 21-year-old Johns Hopkins senior who prefers to be called Ella, re-prioritized her objective.
“It wasn’t until after my warm-up when I felt settled that I knew exactly why I was there, which was to purely test my limits and to represent Hopkins and my family,” she said. “So it wasn’t just about the record.”
That approach proved prescient as Baran did break Buttry’s mark, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 40.53 seconds to eclipse Buttry’s time of 4:43.92 established on March 12, 2005. Baran also bested the previous Blue Jays record of 4:49.64 set by Annie Monagle in 2013 and owns the fastest time among all Division III middle-distance runners this winter by almost seven seconds.
Johns Hopkins track and field coach Bobby Van Allen called the record “very meaningful” for Baran, but echoed his runner’s sentiment about not focusing too much on the mark.
“I think it was for her about continuing to develop and seeing what she is capable of,” he said. “She is one of the most humble and modest individuals I’ve ever had, but she’s so competitive. ... I don’t think it was necessarily the record that was as big of a thing for her as it was being able to take off 10 seconds from her previous best. That’s a pretty significant drop, and I think she feels pretty good about the direction that she’s going in.”
Baran, who said she received nearly 100 texts from family, friends and others congratulating her on her achievement, said that her accomplishment is still sinking in.
“I never would have expected that,” she said. “I’m really just soaking it in and appreciating where I’m at now.”
Baran’s feat is remarkable considering how she has had to overcome a stubborn spate of injuries throughout her career.
In the first cross country meet of her senior year at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, Baran fractured her right femur. At the end of her cross country season as a freshman with the Blue Jays in 2018, she suffered a stress fracture in her sacrum, a triangular bone in the lower back situated between the two hipbones of the pelvis, and sat out the indoor track campaign.
Before the next cross country season in 2019, Baran was diagnosed with an inflamed iliotibial (IT) band and missed the entire campaign before returning for indoor and outdoor track. And this past fall, she suffered a stress fracture in her left heel bone that limited her to only two cross country meets — the final being a ninth-place showing to lead the program to its seventh NCAA Division III title.
Baran said every injury would foster doubts on whether she should rehabilitate her body and return to competitive running. But she leaned on her family, her boyfriend and fellow long-distance runner Alex Glavin and her teammates for inspiration.
“It definitely gives me a lot of perspective on the sport and just life in general,” said Baran, who continued to travel with the team and cheer from the sidelines while injured. “There are going to be obstacles no matter what you’re doing, and so learning how to deal with setbacks is really important. It’s really enabled me to find the silver lining when things don’t go my way.”
Alexandra Ross, Baran’s roommate for three years and training partner, said she knew Baran was not done with running after watching her work out in the pool and on the bike to regain her conditioning.
“Some people kind of lose faith in the training or don’t try as hard. But that wasn’t the case at all with Ella,” Ross said. “I think that’s what separates her.”
For Saturday’s invitational mile, Baran and Van Allen agreed to insert her into a 10-runner field of professionals. Van Allen admitted it was somewhat of a risk, but he also based their decision on Baran’s confidence.
“We knew what the pacer was going to do, and we just thought she was ready to handle that,” he said. “So we knew we were going to be on the cusp. She was either going to be at the back of that pack or I thought she could have a chance to win the college section, which was ultimately won in 4:41. So I’m glad we didn’t run that race because I don’t think she would have been pushed to the same success.”
Despite finishing seventh to eventual winner Alma Cortes of Mexico (4:32.21), Baran — who was accompanied by assistant coach Maura Knestout while Van Allen and the rest of the team crowded around tablets to watch the race — said she appreciated being the only collegian in the race.
“It really helped to be in a field with such outstanding athletes,” she said. “I felt myself paying more attention to, ‘OK, where am I in the race? How am I feeling? Is this a good place for me to be?’ So I didn’t actually pay attention to the clock until there was about 200 [meters] to go, and I think it read 4:04 or something like that, and I knew that I had it. I knew that I just needed to close hard and that the record would be attainable.”
Van Allen said Baran, who placed second in the 1,500- and 5,000-meter races at last year’s NCAA outdoor championships, is more than capable of wrapping up her career with several individual titles. For now, Baran can take solace in owning a Division III record.
But she pointed out that Williams senior Aidan Ryan recently ran the fastest men’s indoor 3,000-meter race in NCAA Division III history, finishing in 7:55.29 on Jan. 15, while Loras senior Kassie Parker set the women’s indoor 3,000-meter record Feb. 5 with a time of 9:13.0. Baran predicted it would be “a miracle” if her mark lasted the nearly 27 years Buttry’s did.
“It just speaks to how competitive running has gotten in the past decade,” she said. “It’s just incredible how many meet records are going down every weekend. … So I don’t know how long it’s going to stand. I’m just glad I got to it first.”