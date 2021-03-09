Mount’s Kendall Bresee named NEC Player of the Year for women’s basketball | DIGEST

Mount St. Mary’s redshirt senior Kendall Bresee was named the Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, and the Mountaineers’ Maria Marchesano was named Coach of the Year. Bresee also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Bresee ranked in the top four among NEC players for four major statistical categories. By regular season’s end, the Urbana high school graduate and George Washington transfer finished second in the league in rebounding with 8.67 per game (182 total) and steals at 2.14 a game (45). In scoring and assists she ranks fourth with 14.57 points per contest (306) and 4.05 dimes (85).
Marchesano has orchestrated a turnaround of the Mountaineer women’s basketball program, posting back-to-back 14-4 records against the NEC and the first regular season title since 2001. Marchesano has an overall record of 35-17 in the past two years.
Women’s college lacrosse: Saint Francis redshirt senior Peyton LeConte (Mount Hebrbon) was selected as Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.
LeConte collected six ground balls and four caused turnovers in Saturday’s NEC opener at Merrimack. The defender from Ellicott City ranks first nationally with 4.50 caused turnovers per game and tied for second with 6.00 ground balls per game. LeConte is one of five players nationally with multiple games of six or more ground balls this season.
>>Livy Rosenzweig (Attacker of the Week), Katie Detwiler (Defender of the Week), Kaitlyn Larsson (Goalkeeper of the Week) and Sam Fiedler (Midfielder of the Week) were all recognized after helping the Greyhounds defeat Villanova and American by a combined margin of 39-10. Loyola topped the Wildcats by a 18-6 margin on Wednesday, and defeated the Eagles 21-4 in the Patriot League opener for both teams over the weekend.
>>Salisbury senior defender Carrie Hesen (Glenelg) was named the C2C Defensive Player of the Week. In three games, Hesen recorded a team-best ten draw controls for the Sea Gulls. Hesen has also helped paced the defense in the team’s 3-0 start by picking up six ground balls and causing four turnovers
Men’s College Lacrosse: Washington College coach Jeff Shirk, who has led the Shoremen since 2010, announced he will be leaving his position on May 31 to become the athletic director at The Pine School in Hobe Sound, Florida. Shirk will remain on the sidelines to coach the Shoremen through the remainder of the 2021 season.
College track & field: After a strong showing in their first meet in a year, the Salisbury University track and field teams swept the first four Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards. Jason Cave (South Carroll) was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, and Brian Duperval earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Danielle Jensen (South River) and Colleen Howard (Mount de Sales) locked up Women’s Track Athlete and Field Athlete of the Week, respectively. All four helped the Sea Gulls dominate at their season-opening Lloyd Sigler Spring Meet in Salisbury, where both the men and women ran away with first place against Catholic and Marymount.
College swimming: After another impressive dual meet in which Loyola Maryland won all 24 events against American, the Greyhounds received all four Patriot League Swimming and Diving weekly awards for a second time this season.
Reid Hussey (Severna Park) and Lily Mead (Dulaney) earned men’s and women’s Swimmer of the Week honors, while Jessica Stolfi and Dan Faunce were recognized as the conference’s Divers of the Week. Loyola’s men topped American by a final of 137-57, while the official margin on the women’s side was 146-70.
Women’s college soccer: Towson freshman Riley Melendez repeated as the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman Alexandra Rush is the latest CAA Rookie of the Week.
The pair earned weekly honors after Towson battled to a 1-1 draw on Friday at Atlantic-10 opponent at Saint Joseph’s as the Tigers remain unbeaten through two games.
College baseball: Coppin State freshman Sebastien Sarabia was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. Sarabia hit .500 (5-for-10) in three games for the Eagles, including a pair of two-hit games, scoring four times, racking up four RBIs and drawing three walks.
College volleyball: Coppin State’s Miajavon Coleman was named MEAC Player of the Week, Chudear Tut was selected as the Rookie of the Week, Kareemah Hopkins earned Setter of the Week and Ashley Roman took home Defensive Specialist of the Week.
College field hockey: Maryland junior Riley Donnelly was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Donnelly, a junior out of Doylestown, Pa., leads the Terrapins (2-2) with two goals and three assists, having a hand in five of the Terps’ six goals scored in the first four games.