Mount’s Kendall Bresee named NEC Player of the Year for women’s basketball | DIGEST

College track & field: After a strong showing in their first meet in a year, the Salisbury University track and field teams swept the first four Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards. Jason Cave (South Carroll) was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, and Brian Duperval earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Danielle Jensen (South River) and Colleen Howard (Mount de Sales) locked up Women’s Track Athlete and Field Athlete of the Week, respectively. All four helped the Sea Gulls dominate at their season-opening Lloyd Sigler Spring Meet in Salisbury, where both the men and women ran away with first place against Catholic and Marymount.