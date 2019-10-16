The CCBC Essex men’s and women’s soccer teams both captured Maryland Juco Athletic Conference championships and are the No. 1 seeds in the NJCAA Region XX Division I tournament. The men’s team is ranked No. 19 and the women’s team No. 13 in NJCAA Division I.
On Tuesday, the men’s team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Frederick CC, 3-2, on a goal by Acolmi Rios with 10 seconds remaining.
The women, who have won 16 straight games since a season-opening loss, defeated Frederick, 3-1, with Kara Dietrich scoring her 43rd goal of the season and Ryleigh Fachler adding two goals.
Men’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland was picked to finish fourth in the Patriot League, and senior guard Andrew Kostecka was named one of five players on the Preseason All-League Team.
College administration: Johns Hopkins named Jake Olkkola senior associate director of athletics. Olkkola, who is currently the director of athletics at Colby College, will begin his tenure at Johns Hopkins on Nov. 18.
College football: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association named Bowie State junior Ja’rome Johnson the Quarterback of the Week, while Bowie senior John Robinson was named Offensive Lineman of the Week.
>> The Salisbury starting offensive line of seniors Tyler Rosello, Tyler Norwood and Owen Bolyard and juniors Caleb Weatherford and Joseph Osborne was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United will play Toronto FC in the first round of the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on TUDN nationally and locally on dcunited.com.