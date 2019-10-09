Maryland senior goalkeeper Noelle Frost (Glenelg) was named the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I National Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Frost allowed just one goal in over 154 minutes in two top five victories for Maryland (11-1) this week. She saved 83.3 percent of her shots faced and picked up her fourth shutout of the year. Frost was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Frost reached 53 career saves this week. She is fifth in the country in goals against average (0.90). Frost was also named National Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18.
The No. 2 Terps won their eighth straight game, and third over a top 10 team in the last two weeks.
Men’s lacrosse: Seven Maryland lacrosse alumni were named to the U.S. team set to compete in the 2019 Fall Classic held Oct. 18-20 at the US Lacrosse complex in Sparks. Brian Phipps (’10), John Haus (’13), Michael Chanenchuk (’14) Matt Dunn (’16), Tim Muller (’17), Bryce Young (’18) and Connor Kelly (’18) were all named to the 27-man roster by head coach John Danowski. Maryland produced the most selections of any college or university, four more than the next highest school.
The U.S. men’s team will open its competition on Oct. 18 against Canada, before facing reigning NCAA champion Virginia on Oct. 19. The U.S. wraps up the weekend with an exhibition game against Canada on Oct. 20 using the trial rules developed by World Lacrosse.
Women’s college golf: Navy’s Katie Um was named the Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week after she carded a career-best 2-over par 146 at the Hatter Classic to finish tied for third in the 47-golfer field.
>> Maryland junior Virunpat Olankitkunchai was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week after tying for third at the Illini Invitational on Tuesday.