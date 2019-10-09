Men’s lacrosse: Seven Maryland lacrosse alumni were named to the U.S. team set to compete in the 2019 Fall Classic held Oct. 18-20 at the US Lacrosse complex in Sparks. Brian Phipps (’10), John Haus (’13), Michael Chanenchuk (’14) Matt Dunn (’16), Tim Muller (’17), Bryce Young (’18) and Connor Kelly (’18) were all named to the 27-man roster by head coach John Danowski. Maryland produced the most selections of any college or university, four more than the next highest school.