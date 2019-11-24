Johns Hopkins used its depth to dominate once again, winning the NCAA championship for the sixth-time in program history; all six titles have come since 2012.
The Blue Jays finished with 125 points, beating second-place finisher Washington University by 13 points. That was the same Washington University that had jumped the Blue Jays in the USTFCCCA poll for the first time this season earlier in the week and had edged Johns Hopkins by a single point for the 2018 national championship.
Senior Samantha Levy led the way for JHU, finishing 17th, her best ever finish at Nationals. Rebecca Grusby and Ariel Keklak placed 21st and 23rd, respectively, giving the Blue Jays three top-25 runners, the only team to accomplish that feat. The trio earned All-American honors for their efforts on Saturday afternoon.
Men’s college cross country: Stevenson senior Patrick Watson (South River) became the first in school history to capture an NCAA individual national championship as he finished first at the Division III championship Saturday at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Watson bested a field of 279 competitors with an 8K time of 24:13.9.
>> Johns Hopkins, led by junior Jared Pangallozzi, earned its best finish at the NCAA Championships, finishing fifth with 208 points.
College field hockey: In the rubber match between fifth-ranked Johns Hopkins and sixth-ranked Franklin & Marshall, it was the Diplomats who came out on top, 3-1, in the NCAA semifinals on Saturday. The Blue Jays had beaten F&M twice during the season. In the other semifinal, Middlebury defeats Salisbury, 1-0.
Women’s college soccer: Riley O’Toole put Johns Hopkins on top in the first half before Emily Maheras put the icing on the cake, defeating Dickinson, 2-0, for the second time this year to advance to the Elite Eight.
Major Arena Soccer League: The MASL announced a revised schedule after the MetroStars Canada ceased operations Saturday. The changes will see the MASL still split into two conferences, with the Western Conference at eight teams and the Eastern Conference at nine teams. Every club in the MASL will still play 24 games this season, 12 at home and 12 on the road.
For the Baltimore Blast, the Dec. 7th home game will be played against the Orlando Seawolves at 6:05 p.m. at the SECU Arena. To see the revised Blast schedule, go to baltimoreblast.com.