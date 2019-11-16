The fifth-ranked Johns Hopkins field hockey team rallied twice to defeat 11th-ranked Messiah, 3-2, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Homewood Field.
The Blue Jays (18-2) got goals from Maddie Brown-Scherer, Katie McErlean and Myra Granato.
Hopkins will take on the winner of fourth-ranked Tufts and Denison in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Homewood Field.
>> Maryland (17-3) will take on third-seeded Virginia (17-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the NCAA quarterfinals at the Cavaliers’ Turf Field in Charlottesville.
The winner of Sunday’s matchup will advance to the NCAA Final Four in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, next weekend.
The Terps lead the series, 42-21-2 over Virginia and have won five of the last six matchups. Earlier this year, Maryland beat Virginia, 3-2, in a shootout victory in College Park on Sept. 13. Kyler Greenwalt and Emma DeBerdine both scored to tie the game twice in regulation, then Bibi Donraadt made the final shootout chance for the go-ahead score. Frost stopped three of six Virginia shootout chances to seal the win.
Men’s college soccer: Jack Mahar converted a penalty kick in the 103rd minute to lift top-seeded Indiana over fifth-seeded Maryland, 1-0, in the Big Ten semifinals Friday night at Ludwig Field.
>> Third-ranked Johns Hopkins erupted for five second-half goals to beat John Jay in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.
>> Stevenson senior DR Medtart scored twice, including in the 82nd minute, as the top-seeded Mustangs defeated fourth-seeded Westminster, 3-2, in the ECAC Division III championship pod one first round.
Women’s college cross country: Johns Hopkins won its 12th-straight Mideast Regional Championship, fending off Dickinson by 10 points.
Women’s college volleyball: Ann Ernst had 20 kills and 13 digs in her final Loyola Maryland home match, but the Greyhounds lost to Army, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12. Loyola will see the Black Knights again on Tuesday, however, when the teams meet in the Patriot League Quarterfinals.
Horse racing: Marie Trombetta’s Newstome slipped through an opening along the rail in deep stretch to pass pacesetter Reform School and hold off a late rush from Informative on the outside for a popular nose triumph in Saturday’s $100,000 James F. Lewis III at Laurel Park. Stoneway Farm’s homebred Cofactor extended her win streak to three races in her stakes debut, powering between horses down the stretch and drawing away by 1 ¾ lengths in the $100,000 Warrior’s Reward Smart Halo.
Women’s college basketball: Eighth-ranked Maryland (2-1) will welcome Delaware (0-2) to the Xfinity Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s game is the Terrapins’ annual Military Appreciation Game. Military members can claim free admission by showing their military ID at the ticket office Sunday.
The Terrapins will also host the annual Meet the Team event after the game where fans can ask questions and get to know the 2019-20 team.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals recalled forward Travis Boyd and goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Tyler Lewington to Hershey. Boyd, 26, has recorded four assists in six games with the Capitals this season. T