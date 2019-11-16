The Terps lead the series, 42-21-2 over Virginia and have won five of the last six matchups. Earlier this year, Maryland beat Virginia, 3-2, in a shootout victory in College Park on Sept. 13. Kyler Greenwalt and Emma DeBerdine both scored to tie the game twice in regulation, then Bibi Donraadt made the final shootout chance for the go-ahead score. Frost stopped three of six Virginia shootout chances to seal the win.