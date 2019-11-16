Raging Whiskey, a 2-year-old colt, will be making his first start for Laurel-based trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer after being in the barn of two-time Kentucky Derby and 2012 Preakness winner Doug O’Neill in southern California, where the Bourbon Courage colt made six of his seven starts, two of them wins, including the Capote Stakes Sept. 21 at Los Alamitos.