The Maryland field hockey team (17-3) scored four goals in the second half to beat Saint Joseph’s, 4-0, Friday afternoon in the NCAA first round at the University of Virginia Turf Field.
Junior co-captain Bodil Keus scored two of the Terps’ four goals and helped anchor the defense, which held the Hawks (17-4) scoreless for the first time this year. Coming into Friday’s match, Saint Joseph’s led the nation in goals per game (4.00).
With the win, Maryland moves on to face third-seeded Virginia (17-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the NCAA quarterfinals. This is the Terps’ 24th appearance in the NCAA quarterfinals in the last 25 years.
>> Third-ranked Salisbury begins its 35th appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday when they host FDU-Florham at Sea Gull Stadium at 11 a.m.
Women’s college soccer: N.C. State scored all of its goals in the second half to oust Navy, 3-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday night.
Horse racing: Seeking a change of fortune after racing primarily in California, the connections of stakes winner Raging Whiskey are hoping to find greater success in the Mid-Atlantic. Pappas Horse Racing Corp. and Charles Bartlett’s Raging Whiskey, bred in Maryland by Finn’s Nickel LLC and Anchor & Hope Farm, will make his state debut in Saturday’s $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel Park.
Second choice on the morning line at 7-2 behind narrow 3-1 favorite and fellow graded-stakes placed Tuggle, Raging Whiskey will break from Post 4 of eight under Laurel fall meet-leading jockey Sheldon Russell.
Raging Whiskey, a 2-year-old colt, will be making his first start for Laurel-based trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer after being in the barn of two-time Kentucky Derby and 2012 Preakness winner Doug O’Neill in southern California, where the Bourbon Courage colt made six of his seven starts, two of them wins, including the Capote Stakes Sept. 21 at Los Alamitos.
Women’s college lacrosse: Katie Detwiler, Elli Kluegel, Holly Lloyd and Livy Rosenzweig were selected to serve as captains for Loyola Maryland in the 2020 season that will kick off in February for the Greyhounds.
Women’s college hockey: Stevenson senior Jordan Pirrello dished out two assists and classmate Annie Smyth-Hammond posted a shuout as the Mustangs downed Lebanon Valley, 5-0, at Reisterstown Sportsplex.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Lewington, 24, has appeared in five games with the Capitals and in one game in Hershey this season.