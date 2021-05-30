Coppin State’s Amoah qualifies for NCAA championships in three events | DIGEST

Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah qualified for the NCAA track and field championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash and helped the 4x100 relay advance as well with his performances at the NCAA East Preliminaries on Friday night at Hodges Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
A senior from Greater Accra, Ghana, Amoah ran the second leg of the 4x100m Relay to open the night and led the Eagles to a season-best time of 39.57, finishing fourth in their heat and 12th overall to secure a spot in Eugene. Joseph Manu ran the opening leg, followed by Amoah, Malik John and Abayie Opuni in what was the second-fastest time in school-history.
Amoah won his heat of the 100 dash in 10.06 to automatically qualify for the national championships, which are set for June 9-12. His time was his second-fastest of the season as his heat’s top four finishers were separated by just three-hundredths of a second.
In the 200 dash, Amoah’s heat was once again arguably the tightest as he took second in a season-best 20.32. Amoah finished just a hundredth of a second behind the leader as the top four finishers were once again separated by just three-hundredths of a second.
Closing out the day, the 4x400 Relay of Opuni, John, Randy Serville and Amadou Ba clocked a season-best time of 3:08.17, which is the third-fastest time in the history of the program. The time placed the Eagles 15th of 24 teams, narrowly besting teams from Ohio State, Duke, Kennesaw State and Miami.
Women’s college track: Loyola Maryland’s Senna Ohlsson wrapped up her Greyhounds career the same what that she has run throughout it, in record-setting fashion.
On Thursday, the senior became the first Loyola student-athlete to advance to a quarterfinal in an event at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships, and she ran the best time of her career Saturday in that race. Ohlsson took more than a second off her previous school record, running 2:04.22 to finish 13th in the region and just missing the final qualifying spot for the NCAA semifinals.
Ohlsson, who graduated from Loyola last week and will continue her education at Yale, where she plans to be a graduate assistant coach for the track and field program, now has the six fastest times in school history, the top three coming in the last two weeks.
Her time of 2:04.22 is also the fastest by a Patriot League runner in conference history.
She leave Loyola as a four-time Patriot League Champion — indoor 800 meters in 2018 and 2019, outdoors in 2019 and 2021 — and school-record holder in five individual events and as part of five school-record relays.
Men’s college tennis: Johns Hopkins’s senior Vishnu Joshi saw his season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA singles championship on Saturday.
The No. 3 seed in the field of 32, Joshi lost to fifth-seeded Boris Sorkin of Tufts, 6-3, 6-2. It was Joshi’s first loss of the season and snaps his 15-match win streak. That ties the school record, originally set by Andrew Wang in 2008-2009. Joshi finishes the season with a record of 12-1 (. 923) in singles, the third best single-season win percentage in program history.
Horse racing: The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, raising the Maryland state record jackpot carry-over to $783,267.38 for Sunday’s eight-race program. First race post time is 12:40 p.m.
Aktham finished second as the only horse live to take down the jackpot heading into Saturday’s ninth-race finale, won by Maine ($6.60). A total of $113,073 was bet into the popular multi-race wager, which began with a carry-over of $747,098.73 from Friday. Multiple tickets with all six winners were each worth $27,126.48.
The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out only when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 60 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 40 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.
here will also be a carry-over of $3,886.57 in the $1 Super Hi-5 for Sunday’s opener.
Following Sunday, Pimlico will host a special Memorial Day holiday program Monday, May 31.
>>Three jockeys each registered two-win days Saturday. Jevian Toldeo scored aboard Sebastian ($9.40) in Race 1 and Blushable ($6.40) in Race 3, five-pound apprentice Charlie Marquez was first with Promenade Princess ($4.40) in Race 2 and Competent ($5.20) in Race 6, and Horacio Karamanos took Race 4 on Classy Solution ($43.40) and Race 5 on Jack Bo ($8).
>>Jockey J.D. Acosta avoided injury after being thrown from his mount, Da Chrome, in Race 7. Alciabiades Cortez, aboard Wicked Prankster, was taken from the track via ambulance for further evaluation after his horse bolted in the stretch.