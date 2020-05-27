Former Terps QB Alex Pigrome lands at Western Kentucky; Capital Athletic Conference announces expansion plans

Hayburn was among Loyola’s top performers in the pool at this year’s Patriot League Championship meet in February. He became the second Greyhound male to win a Patriot League title on Day 2 of the competition, topping the field in the 50-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 19.99. He added a top-five finish in the 100 free, helping Loyola to a third-place finish in the team standings which was the program’s highest since joining the conference. Hayburn contributed to six school records (two individual, four relays) and earned both first team All-Patriot League and Academic All-Patriot League accolades.