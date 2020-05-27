Former Terps QB Alex Pigrome lands at Western Kentucky; Capital Athletic Conference announces expansion plans

Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome signed with Western Kentucky earlier this week.
Pigrome, a graduate transfer, played 34 games over parts of four injury-riddled seasons for the Terps, accumulating 2,407 total yards of offense in seven starts during his career.
As a true freshman for the Terrapins in 2016, Pigrome appeared in 11 games — including a start vs. Minnesota — totaling 322 yards passing and two touchdowns. Pigrome earned the starting quarterback job going into his sophomore season of 2017, but suffered a season-ending injury in the second half of a season-opening 51-41 victory at No. 23 Texas. He had completed 9-of-12 passes for two touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 64 yards and one score.
Pigrome appeared in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, playing the majority of the final three contests and starting the last two. Last season as a redshirt junior in 2019, Pigrome once again appeared in 11 games, making three straight starts in the middle of the season. He became the first Maryland quarterback to start a game in four different seasons since Vic Turyn in 1945-48. Overall, Pigrome completed 69-of-118 passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns.
College affiliations: The Capital Athletic Conference will expand to 11 member institutions as league officials announced on Tuesday that six schools have accepted invitations to join the CAC and will become official members effective June 15, 2020.
The CAC Board of Directors voted unanimously to offer full membership to six members of the American Collegiate Athletic Conference, including: the University of California-Santa Cruz, Finlandia University (Michigan), Mills College (California), Mount Mary University (Wisconsin), Pine Manor College (Massachusetts) and Pratt Institute (New York).
The CAC will consist of 11 full-time members for the 2020-21 academic year. The Conference will reduce to eight in 21-22 when Southern Virginia University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Pine Manor College depart. Christopher Newport University, University Mary Washington and Salisbury University will remain with the Conference along with the incoming members from the ACAA.
The conference is expected to be rebranded with a new name and logo over the coming months.
Men’s college swimming: Loyola Maryland sophomore Jimmy Hayburn (St. Mary’s) was named the male recipient of the 2019-20 Patriot League Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character.
Hayburn becomes the first Loyola student-athlete to receive the prestigious honor, which is presented annually to one male and one female who demonstrates excellence in both leadership and service while participating in Patriot League athletics.
Hayburn was among Loyola’s top performers in the pool at this year’s Patriot League Championship meet in February. He became the second Greyhound male to win a Patriot League title on Day 2 of the competition, topping the field in the 50-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 19.99. He added a top-five finish in the 100 free, helping Loyola to a third-place finish in the team standings which was the program’s highest since joining the conference. Hayburn contributed to six school records (two individual, four relays) and earned both first team All-Patriot League and Academic All-Patriot League accolades.
Outside the pool, Hayburn holds a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a business administration major. He has achieved all of his athletic and academic success while also dedicating extensive time to Loyola’s Army ROTC program and several other service endeavors. With the ROTC, he has been recognized as the Cadet of the Semester on three separate occasions and received the Greyhound Battalion Superior Cadet award last May.
Men’s college lacrosse: Loyola Maryland fans will have the opportunity to watch the 2012 NCAA Championship Game on Thursday evening when the NCAA premieres it on Facebook. Tune into the NCAA Lacrosse Facebook Page at 6 p.m. Thursday to watch the Greyhounds take on Maryland.
Fans can watch and celebrate the school winning its first-ever NCAA Division I Championship on the eight-year anniversary of the occasion.
Men’s college track: Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah was named a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American in the 200-meter dash.
A senior from Greater Accra, Ghana, Amoah is receiving All-America honors for the fourth time in his career. This is the first time that Amoah has received All-America accolades during the indoor season after receiving first-team honors in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash last outdoor season, as well as second-team distinction in the 4x100 relay.
Amoah won the 2020 MEAC Indoor Championship in the 200 dash in 21.09 after winning gold and running a school-record 20.75 in the event at the Boston University Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational.
Amoah has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for his native Ghana in the 100 and 200 dash as well as the 4x100 relay. Amoah owns the Ghanaian national record in the 200m dash (20.08).
Pro women’s soccer: The National Women’s Soccer League will return to competition this summer with the inaugural 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The tournament will mark the return to action for all nine clubs in the NWSL, including the Washington Spirit. The 25-game tournament will kick off on June 27. Fans can catch all the action via CBS and CBS All Access.