Digest (May 25): Johns Hopkins advances to Division III College World Series

The Johns Hopkins baseball team punched a ticket to the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as the Blue Jays defeated Shenandoah, 7-3, on Saturday afternoon to sweep the best-of-three series.

It will be the fourth trip and third in the last 12 season to the College World Series for the Blue Jays (35-11).

Mike Eberle drove in three for host Johns Hopkins, which will begin play in the final series on Friday.

Tim Kutcher, Chris DeGiacomo, Matt Ritchie and Pete Manny also drove in runs for the Jays.

Varsity football: After serving 10 years as an assistant, Mike Wright was promoted to head coach of varsity football at Severna Park High School. Athletic director Dave Lanham made the announcement that Wright would replace William Bell, who resigned following the 2018 season to become head coach at Hammond High in Howard County.

Wright brings significant experience to the post, having spent nine years as a coach and commissioner with the Severna Park Green Hornets youth football organization. He pulled double-duty at the youth and high school level for a few years before committing exclusively to Severna Park High, initially serving as head coach of the junior varsity.

Wright started his Severna Park High tenure as a volunteer assistant coach for the junior varsity program for three years during the tenure of former head coach J.P. Hines. He continued when Mike Price took over and still stayed on the staff when Bell came aboard.

-- Mike Morea, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Men’s college track: Stevenson junior Patrick Watson (South River) picked up four spots in the final 400 meters of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship to finish fifth and earn All-America status Saturday at SPIRE Institute. Watson ran a time of 9:09.97. Watson becomes the second Mustang men's track and field athlete to be an All-American and had the program's fourth All-America performance.

Women’s college track: Johns Hopkins finished a program-best third at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships as the Blue Jays had six athletes earn All-America status over the three-day event.

Women’s college lacrosse: Salisbury junior Anna Wehland (Bel Air) was named the winner of the Elite 90 award for Division III women's lacrosse.The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the student-athlete who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's 90 championships.

Wehland, a defender, carries a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0 as an exercise science major. Wehland has appeared in and started all 22 games for the Sea Gulls this season, recording 39 ground balls and causing 27 turnovers. Wehland, who also won the award last year, is the 10th Sea Gull to earn the award since its inception.

-- From Sun staff reports and news services