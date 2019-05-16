Digest (May 16): Navy's Song a semifinalist for top baseball award

Navy pitcher Noah Song is one of 25 players throughout out the country selected as a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, presented to the nation’s top college baseball player.

Song was named to the preseason and midseason watch lists for the award and has made the cut into the semifinals for the award. Voting is open now until Sunday, May 26 and fans can vote 25 times per day.

The senior right-hander has posted a 1.03 ERA in 87 innings of work. His ERA is second overall in the country and tops among starting pitchers. Song also leads the country with 150 strikeouts this year and has a nation-leading 11 wins, along with the top strikeout per nine inning mark at 15.52.

Navy hosts Army for the Patriot League championship this weekend starting Friday at 7 p.m. from Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium.

Boxing: Mike Coppinger of FOX Sports reported that Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis is set to face a mandatory challenge from Ricardo Nunez on July 27 in a fight that would be held in Baltimore and shown on Showtime. Davis holds the WBA junior lightweight title.

Memorabilia auction: A 1914 Babe Ruth Baltimore Orioles team photo – the only vintage Orioles team photo known to exist is among the items up for bid in the Lelands Spring Classic Auction. Then an unknown 19-year-old rookie pitcher with the minor-league Orioles, Ruth won 14 games by midseason before being sold to the Boston Red Sox. The items is among a vast collection of sports memorabilia that is available for bidding through June 7. A baseball signed by 11 of Major League Baseball’s original Hall of Fame inductees in 1939 and a Bobby Orr circa 1972 Boston Bruins game-worn jersey headline the auction. For more information about the auction, visit lelands.com.

College baseball: Miguel Rivera homered twice as Delaware State fended off Coppin State, 6-5, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference first round Wednesday night, eliminating the Eagles with their second loss of the day.

-- From Sun saff and news services