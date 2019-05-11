Digest (May 11): UMBC wins America East softball crown

For the first time in program history, UMBC is the America East softball champion. The Retrievers (32-19) capped a perfect tournament with a 4-0 win over Stony Brook in the championship game Saturday at Hartford’s Softball Field to claim their first title.

Courtney Coppersmith recorded her third shutout of the championship in the circle, capping her standout week by earning Most Outstanding Player honors. She went 4-0 while allowing just two runs in 28 innings pitched, a 0.50 ERA, on only eight hits with 33 strikeouts. U

UMBC, which won all of its four tournament games and outscored its foes 17-2, receives America East’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and will learn its tournament draw during the NCAA Selection Show, which will be televised on ESPN2 on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade (2-1) defeated the Columbus Destroyers (0-3) on Friday night at Royal Farms Arena, 48-30. Brigade wide receiver Joe Hills became the 17th player in Arena Football League history to surpass 10,000 career receiving yards. Hills was named Offensive Player of the Game after making nine receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. Brigade quarterback Shane Boyd was named Most Valuable Player with 24 completions for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Horse racing: Peter Redekop B.C. Ltd.’s Anothertwistafate breezed 6 furlongs in a bullet 1:14.20 Saturday at Golden Gate Fields, his final timed workout prior to the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course.Trainer Blaine Wright sent Anothertwistafate out to work in company under jockey Juan Hernandez. It was his second breeze over the synthetic surface at the Albany, Calif., track since his second-place finish to Owendale, 1¾ lengths back, in the April 13 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.