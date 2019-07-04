Renovation of Morgan State's Hughes Stadium underway

Morgan State’s W.A.C. Hughes Memorial Stadium is undergoing a major overhaul of its football field and running track. The $2.5 million renovation project, which began May 28, includes the replacement of the stadium’s existing field with a premium playing surface and the upgrade to a high-performance, all-weather track. Beynon Sports was selected to oversee the project and installation which is slated to be completed in time for the start of the fall football camp in early August.

“The latest phase of upgrades to Morgan’s athletic facilities is part of our systematic approach to improving and elevating key assets that we have on campus,” said Morgan Director of Athletics Edward Scott. “The investment in our facilities represents the University’s continued commitment to providing Morgan’s coaches and student-athletes with a high caliber athletic experience and the best resources available.”

The renovation project is part of an ongoing, enhancement initiative to improve the conditions, look and feel of the university’s athletic accommodations. This latest round of improvements comes on the heels of university’s installation of a new scoreboard at the stadium and facility branding enhancements; a redesign of the Talmadge Hill Field House court including new LED video displays; lighting and windscreens for the tennis courts, and upgrades to the Lois T. Murray Softball Field. Student-Athletes were also provided with a new academic center housed within Hill Field House. In all, during the past three years Morgan has made an investment of approximately $5 million into improving its athletic facilities.

The news comes only two days after the U.S. women's national team emerged victorious over England in a World Cup semifinal that was watched by more than 7 million total viewers, making it the most watched soccer match on U.S. television since the 2018 World Cup final. It smashed records on the BBC, too.

"We are pleased to once again televise the National Women's Soccer League and showcase many of the world's top female players when they return to their professional club teams," Burke Magnus, ESPN's executive vice president for programming and scheduling, said in a release. "The success and excitement of the World Cup in France has been on full display and the NWSL represents the best women's club soccer in the world."

The timing of the partnership was critical for the NWSL, which prematurely lost its television contract with A&E Networks in February, a year before the contract was up. Now the NWSL gets to showcase this year's World Cup talent on a wider scale, talent that includes all 23 members of the U.S. national team and more than 30 players from 10 other countries, including six-time FIFA Player of the Year and Brazil captain Marta plus Canadian captain Christine Sinclair.

"NWSL is a global leader in women's professional soccer, with collectively the most talented players in the world," said NWSL President Amanda Duffy. "Together with the reach of ESPN's vast network, we have the opportunity to bring more games to a broader audience across the country and world. Even in the year leading up to the Women's World Cup, we have continued to experience tremendous growth through the support, engagement, and visibility from our fans."

Minor league baseball: The Bowie Baysox will celebrate their longtime MLB affiliate and their most recent Hall of Fame inductee, Mike Mussina, Sunday during the 1:35 p.m. contest against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

With the right-handed pitcher earning an induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this year, the Baysox are giving away a Mussina Hall of Fame bobblehead to the first 750 fans (ages, 13 and older) that come through the Prince George’s Stadium front gates, presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

The Baysox also will be giving away one personally autographed Mussina bobblehead as part of an in-game raffle. Raffle tickets are free. Mussina played in a Baysox uniform for two games during his long professional career, making a pair of rehab appearances during the 1993, when the team played at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium.