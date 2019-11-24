More women’s college volleyball: Morgan State upset Southern Division top seed North Carolina A&T in five sets (24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11) in the semifinal round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship Saturday night in Washington. Morgan State’s Zoe McBride racked up 26 kills and hit .339, while also notching 15 digs for the double double. The Lady Bears (18-12) will take on Howard in the championship match on Sunday at 8 p.m. Morgan State is making its first title match appearance since 2006 and looking for its first title since 2000.