With a three-set victory over Emory in the NCAA final on Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Johns Hopkins became just the third women’s volleyball team in Division III history to be crowned undefeated national champions, joining 1992 Washington University and 1999 Central (Iowa).
Simone Bliss was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA championships after recording a match-high 21 kills in the 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory Saturday. The Eagles (34-3) were the reigning Division III national champs, and were making their fifth trip to the Final Four since 2010.
After two tight sets, Hopkins hit an even .500 in the third, committing only one error, and cruised their way to the program’s first Division III title. Johns Hopkins finished the evening hitting .361, the second-highest opponent mark against Emory this year, while the Eagles turned in a mark of .227.
More women’s college volleyball: Morgan State upset Southern Division top seed North Carolina A&T in five sets (24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11) in the semifinal round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship Saturday night in Washington. Morgan State’s Zoe McBride racked up 26 kills and hit .339, while also notching 15 digs for the double double. The Lady Bears (18-12) will take on Howard in the championship match on Sunday at 8 p.m. Morgan State is making its first title match appearance since 2006 and looking for its first title since 2000.
Women’s college soccer: William Smith (20-1-1) scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Johns Hopkins, 2-0, in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Sunday in Geneva, New York. Johns Hopkins (17-3-4) outshot William Smith 17-3 and took nine corners to the Herons’ three. ... McDaniel scored twice in the five-minute span in the second half to top Springfield, 2-0, in the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament final. Kristen Worry was named tournament MVP as the Green Terror claimed the title for the second straight year.
College football: After falling to 7-5 with a 25-23 loss to Elon in the regular-season finale on Saturday, Towson did not receive a bid to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Tigers reached the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2013, but lost Duquesne in the first round. Senior quarterback Tom Flacco moved into third in Towson history with 50 passing touchdowns Saturday.
Major Arena Soccer League: Christian Segura scored two goals to lift host Utica City FC (1-1) to a 4-2 win over the Blast (1-1). Vini Dantas scored two goals for the Blast, while Juan Pereira tallied one assist. William Vanzela recorded six saves on ten shots faced while Andrew Coughlin compiled seven saves for Utica City. The Blast return to SECU Arena after the Thanksgiving break on Saturday December 7th at 6:05 PM to face off against the Orlando Seawolves.
Water polo: Johns Hopkins fell to Wagner, 14-11, in the fifth-place match of the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference championship.