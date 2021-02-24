Coach Pete Caringi earns 300th victory as UMBC men’s soccer opens with a win

UMBC freshman forward Taylor Calheira (Concordia Prep) struck in the 106th minute as the host Retrievers opened the 2020-21 men’s soccer season Tuesday with a 1-0 double overtime victory over George Washington (1-1-0) on the turf at UMBC Stadium.
The victory was the 300th in the UMBC tenure of coach Pete Caringi Jr. The Retriever mentor began his 30th season at the helm and improved his overall mark to 300-186-75, a winning percentage of better than 60 percent.
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of great players since I’ve been at UMBC and I’m thankful to all of those guys,” said Caringi.
UMBC junior goalkeeper Quantrell Jones (Kenwood) set a new career high with nine saves and recorded his eighth career shutout.
The Retrievers’ America East opener versus NJIT, set for this Friday, Feb. 28, has been postponed. The Highlanders have paused all team-related activities due to COVID-related protocols. UMBC’s next game is slated for March 5 at Stony Brook.
Men’s college lacrosse: Towson attackman Andrew Milani (St. Paul’s) has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week.
Milani, a redshirt freshman from Catonsville, scored twice in his first start of the 2021 season. Saturday was Milani’s third multi-goal game this season, which extended his goal scoring streak to four games in a row, dating back to the 2020 campaign.
>>Maryland senior defenseman Nick Grill was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Grill turned in perhaps his finest game as a Terp in Maryland’s win over Michigan on February 20, causing a career-high three turnovers while scooping four ground balls.
>>Georgetown attackman Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) was named Big East Player of the Week after leading the Hoyas to a 16-1 league win over Villanova as he scored eight goals. He moved within one goal of GU’s career goal record of 153, held by his former teammate Daniel Bucaro. The attacker also added an assist for nine points in the win.
>>Mount St. Mary’s senior defenseman Bryan McIntosh was named the NEC’s Defensive Player of the Week. McIntosh tallied two assists, four caused turnovers, and 11 ground balls over the two games against Delaware and Navy.
>>Navy Senior co-captain Nick Franchuk was named the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week following a performance that saw the Mids hold Mount St. Mary’s scoreless for the first 36-plus minutes of the game en route to an 8-5 victory in their season opener.
>>Loyola Maryland’s Seth Higgins (St. Paul’s) was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Higgins was a key member of the Greyhounds’ midfield rotations during Saturday’s game against then-No. 3 Virginia, finishing with a goal and an assist.
Women’s college lacrosse: Penn State goalie Taylor Suplee (Southern) was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after making 14 saves in Penn State’s 15-13 win over then-ranked No. 7 Maryland, marking the 17th time she has recorded double-digit saves in her career.
>>Navy’s Ellie Lecker and Christine Fiore were named Patriot League Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively. The duo helped lead Navy to a 10-8 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday, improving the Midshipmen to 2-0.
>>This Sunday’s non-conference women’s lacrosse game between No. 8 Loyola Maryland and No. 6 Florida has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within Florida’s program. The two teams will try to reschedule the game for later in the season. If the Greyhounds are able to identify another opponent, they may still play this weekend.
Men’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama was named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the third-consecutive week he has earned the honor.
In a pair of games against Lehigh, which the Greyhounds split, Aldama averaged double-double 25.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. He added 2.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals in the two contests, as well.
Women’s college volleyball: For the second-straight week, Coppin State’s Chudear Tut and Kareemah Hopkins earned MEAC Volleyball Weekly awards. Tut received Rookie of the Week honors while Hopkins picked up her third Setter of the Week award of the season.