Loyola Maryland’s Pizzano wins second amateur golf event of summer

Loyola Maryland rising sophomore Carlo Pizzano won his second amateur golf tournament of the summer on Tuesday, putting together a five-stroke win over Greyhounds teammate Nick Mejia (Marriotts Ridge) at the Washington Metropolitan Golf Association’s Buddy Worsham Memorial Tournament.
Pizzano, a College Park resident, shot 66-68 to finish at 6-under 134 for the two-round tournament as Mejia went 72-67 and finished five strokes back in second place. Last month, Pizzano won the Savannah Quarters Amateur Tournament in Pooler, Georgia.
On Monday, Pizzano opened the tournament with five birdies among just one bogey to lead by three strokes going into the final round. He opened the final round of the 70th playing of the tournament by shooting 1-over on the front nine, and he went two strokes down for the round with a bogey on the 10th hole.
Pizzano, however, closed with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 18th holes to ease to the win at Bethesda Country Club.
Loyola incoming freshman Mike Crowley was 13th at the event (69-78, +7), while rising juniors Matt Malits (76-74, +10) and Mike McCarthy (78-72, +10) tied for 19th.
Track and field: Loyola Maryland’s Senna Ohlsson ran a school-record time on Sunday and earned a bronze medal in the 800 meters at the 2020 Swedish National Championships.
The senior-to-be used her dual-citizenship to live and train in Sweden this summer, culminating with Sunday’s race at the Swedish Athletic Championships.
College lacrosse: Former Johns Hopkins and UMBC men’s lacrosse coach Don Zimmerman has been elected to the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Zimmerman spent six years at Johns Hopkins and 23 years with the Retrievers.
The scheduled venue and date for the 2020 IMLCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony have yet to be finalized due to the current limitations in place for COVID-19. Event details and more updates will be announced at a later date.
Varsity basketball: Rob Slopek, who won his 100th career game last season as the girls coach at Centennial, will start a new journey by switching programs to become the boys basketball coach.
Slopek, who coached the Eagles girls squad for eight seasons between 2005 and 2020, is taking over a team that played for a regional championship last season.
— Jacob Calvin Meyer
College baseball: Towson pitchers Cam Clark and Chase Smith were selected as Maryland Collegiate Baseball League All-Stars.
This is the second straight year where Clark is an MCBL All-Star while Smith picks up this honor for the first time.
The MCBL is a summer wooden bat league where collegiate athletes compete in professional-like conditions.