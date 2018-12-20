Digest (Dec. 20): Johns Hopkins leads Directors' Cup standings after strong fall

For the second consecutive year, Johns Hopkins sits atop the final Learfield Directors' Cup Division III standings at the end of the fall season. With seven teams qualifying for NCAA Championship competition, Johns Hopkins totaled 475 points to claim the top spot in the final fall standings, which were announced today. Following Johns Hopkins in the top five of the final fall standings are Tufts (353.5 points), Middlebury (345.5), Washington-St. Louis (323) and Chicago (288.5). Johns Hopkins had a school-record and Division III national-best seven teams qualify for the NCAA Championships this fall. The previous record of six fall teams qualifying for the NCAAs came last year, when JHU totaled 383 points to lead the Directors' Cup standings at the end of the fall. The teams' NCAA placements were: women's cross country (90 Directors' Cup points) – NCAA runner-up; football (83) – NCAA semifinals; field hockey (83) – NCAA semifinals; men's cross county (69) – ninth place at NCAA championships; men's soccer (50) – NCAA second round; women's soccer (50) – NCAA second round; and volleyball (50) – NCAA second round. ... Following a men's soccer national championship and a field hockey national finals appearance, Maryland ranks among the top 20 schools in the Division I Directors' Cup fall standings. The Terps earned 100 points for the men's soccer national championship and 90 points for field hockey's runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament. The 190 total points ranks Maryland fifth among all Big Ten schools and No. 20 nationally.

Major League Soccer : D.C. United will open up their home schedule on March 3 against 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United. This will be the first home season opener at Audi Field for United, who opened their new home midway through the 2017 season after an extended away trip to begin the season. United will also take part in New York City FC's home opener at Yankee Stadium on March 10 at 3 p.m. During the 2019 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their conference opponents twice during the season, with one game at home and one game away. All teams will face each non-conference opponent once. The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January.

Boxing: Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis of Baltimore will defend his WBA title against three-division world champion Abner Mares on Feb. 9 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

— From Sun staff and news services