Digest (Dec. 5): Morgan State's Joshua Miles to play in East-West Shrine Game

Morgan State senior offensive lineman Joshua Miles (Western Tech) accepted an invitation to play in the 94th East-West Shrine Game. The game will be held Jan. 19 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., kicking off at 3 p.m. and broadcast live on NFL Network. It's an opportunity for the Baltimore product to showcase his game and raise his stock in front of NFL executives, scouts and coaches. Miles is the first Morgan State player to compete in the East-West Shrine game. Miles was selected to the preseason All- Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team and was voted as a captain by his teammates. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle started in every game and was named the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times during the season.

Et Cetera

St. Frances finishes seasonas state's top football team

St. Frances, which completed a 9-0 season, finished as the No. 1 team in the Maryland High School Football Media State Poll. The Panthers received all 12 first-place votes. The poll, in its 29th year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters. The rankings are compiled by Sheldon Shealer. This season's final poll, with rank, school, record and points:

1. St. Frances, 9-0, 300

2. DeMatha, 8-3, 288

3. Oakdale, 13-0, 268

4. Good Counsel, 6-4, 267

5. Calvert Hall, 12-1, 255

6. Archbishop Spalding, 7-3, 223

7. Mount St. Joseph, 10-2, 211

8. Quince Orchard, 13-1, 209

9. Georgetown Prep, 8-1, 203

10. Landon, 9-1, 182

11. North Point, 13-1, 168

12. St. Mary's Ryken, 10-2, 167

13. Bullis, 7-3, 160

14. Wise, 10-2, 148

15. Franklin, 12-2, 137

16. Linganore, 12-2, 120

17. Fort Hill, 13-0, 118

18. Damascus, 11-1, 114

19. Flowers, 10-1, 89

20. Glenelg, 13-1, 78

21. Liberty, 10-1, 50

22. Avalon School, 6-3, 38

23. Northwest, 9-3, 24

24. Dundalk, 10-2, 21

25. Milford Mill, 9-2, 19

Others receiving votes: Dunbar (10-1, 16 points), Mervo (10-2, 6), Paint Branch (10-2, 6), Broadneck (10-1, 5), Huntingtown (10-3, 3), Riverdale Baptist (7-5, 3), Douglass-PG (7-5, 2), Suitland (9-2, 2).

Major League Lacrosse : Adam Silva, formerly the Bayhawks vice president of corporate sales and sponsorship, has been promoted to club president. The Bayhawks' former president, Mark Burdett, will remain the president of Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group, the Chesapeake Bayhawks' parent company.

Men's college lacrosse: Yale, coming off its first NCAA championship, has been placed atop the Top 25 of Inside Lacrosse's Face-Off Yearbook. Yale is followed by Duke, Maryland, Loyola Maryland and Cornell in the top five. Notre Dame , Denver, Virginia, Johns Hopkins and Penn State round out the top 10.

— From Sun staff and news services