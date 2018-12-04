Digest (Dec. 4): Patterson Mill grad Linnea Gonzales leads Maryland field hockey All-Americans

Three members of the Big Ten champion Maryland field hockey team earned All-America honors Tuesday from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Senior Linnea Gonzales (Patterson Mill), sophomore Bodil Keus and junior Nike Lorenz were recognized as three of 32 players in the country to earn All-America honors. Gonzales and Keus were named to the first team and Lorenz was named to the second team. This is Gonzales' second All-America honor, as she was named to the second team in 2015. Gonzales was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and the NFHCA Mid Atlantic Region Player of the Year earlier this fall. She scored 14 goals with five assists for 33 points this season. Gonzales started in all 94 games of her career and scored 43 goals with 13 assists. Gonzales has earned two NFHCA All-American honors.

College football: Johns Hopkins had six players named to the D3football.com All-South Region Team and coach Jim Margraff was named the South Region Coach of the Year. Margraff has guided the Blue Jays to a 12-1 record and the program's first trip to the national semifinals this season. Junior quarterback David Tammaro headlines the Blue Jays' six honorees as he earned first team honors. Junior guard Joe Figueroa and senior punter Brandon-Hong Dominguez landed on the second team, while senior defensive lineman Anthony Davidson, junior defensive lineman Mike Kalanik and senior defensive back Addison Quinones earned third team honors. ... McDaniel junior Jarius Ransom was named to the All-South Region team by D3football.com. ... Stevenson senior offensive lineman Brendan Flaherty was named to the D3football.com All-East Region Team as a second-team selection.

Varsity girls basketball: Mir McLean scored a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 Roland Park (2-0) to a 62-24 victory over visiting St. James (0-1). The Reds led 43-6 in the first half.

Men's college basketball: Junior Mark Terrell finished with 25 points as Stevenson held off a second-half surge by Cabrini to post its sixth straight win, 94-79.

Women's college basketball: Delaney Connolly scored a game-high 19 points and Taleah Dixon had 18 points, but visiting Loyola Maryland (0-8) fell, 64-57, to Towson (4-4). Nukiya Mayo had 15 points for the Tigers.

