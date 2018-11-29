Digest (Nov. 29): Maryland's Linnea Gonzales earns regional field hockey award

Senior captain Linnea Gonzales (Patterson Mill) of the Big Ten champion Maryland field hockey team was named the Regional Player of the Year Thursday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Gonzales, the 2018 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, has been named the NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year after a stellar season with the Terrapins who runners-up in the NCAA Division I National Championship. Gonzales finished her senior season leading the Terps in goals (14) and points (33) — she was named the 2018 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and was a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten First Team honors. As one of this year's captains, Gonzales led the Terps to a share of the Big Ten Regular-Season Championship and a Big Ten Tournament Championship — she was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region First Team for the earlier this week. Gonzales, a Bel Air native, started in all 94 games of her career and scored 43 goals with 13 assists. She helped lead the Terrapins to two Big Ten tournament titles, three Big Ten regular season titles, four trips to the NCAA Tournament and two appearances in the NCAA Finals. No. 2 Maryland earned a record of 22-3 and swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The Terrapins made their second straight run to the NCAA Championship game.

D-III awards: Johns Hopkins placed four players on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South team. Senior Grace Hillman and junior Katie McErlean were named to the first team while junior Jodie Baris and freshman Abby Birk were named to the second team. ... Washington College sophomore forward Kailyn Brandt (Hereford) was named to the NFHCA All-South Region second team for the second year in a row. Brandt is the first Washington College field hockey student-athlete to ever earn All-Region honors in each of her first two seasons. ... Salisbury juniors Tara Daddio and Jillian Hughes were selected to the NFHCA All-South First Team and classmate Arielle Johnston was named to the second team.

Lacrosse

Major League Lacrosseto open season May 31

Major League Lacrosse announced its 2019 regular-season schedule, opening during the weekend of May 31-June 2, that includes a five game slate highlighted by the defending champion Denver Outlaws facing the New York Lizards. The Chesapeake Bayhawks open the season by hosting the Atlanta Blaze on June 2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The schedule includes many changes advocated for by the league's players, including a season start date after Memorial Day and an emphasis on playing weekend games. In addition, each team will play each other twice, the first time that has occurred since 2015, before the league expansion to include the Atlanta Blaze. To view the full schedule, go to majorleaguelacrosse.com.

College: Loyola Maryland seniors John Duffy, Lucas Jackson, Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) and junior Ryan McNulty were named captains for the 2019 season.

