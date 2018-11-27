Digest (Nov. 27): Long Reach graduate Kiana Williams earns MEAC Rookie of the Week honors

Bethune-Cookman 's Kiana Williams (Long Reach) was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. Williams, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard from Columbia, averaged 9.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in two games for the Wildcats last week – including a 14-point, eight-assist effort in a win over FIU, a game in which she also had five rebounds and went 7-for-9 from the free throw line. Against Georgia Southern, she had five assists to just one turnover and grabbed four rebounds.

Women's college basektball: Host George Washington (2-5) had five players in double-digit scoring and won 76-63 over Towson (3-3). Kionna Jeter led the Tigers with 17 points. ... Bairesha Gill-Miles scored 10 points, but visiting UMES (2-5) fell 83-71 to Longwood (1-2). The Lancers took a 23-16 lead in the first quarter.

Men's college basketball: Ryan Andino scored 24 points, but visiting UMES (1-6) lost 85-64 to St. John's (6-0). The Red Storm took a 52-28 lead in the first half.

Major League soccer: D.C. United 's Ian Harkes, a homegrown midfielder whose playing time dropped significantly this season after a number of roster and lineup changes, is almost certain to leave the MLS club this winter, the Insider has learned. United did not exercise the option on his contract and has yet to extend a new offer, people familiar with the situation said this week. Harkes, 23, seems likely to join another MLS team or explore options overseas. Born in England while his father, John, was a star player, Ian has been pursuing a British passport, which would ease a move to Europe. (His paternal roots are Scottish.) Before signing with United ahead of the 2017 season, Harkes trained with English club Derby County's under-23 squad.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

Men's college soccer: Johns Hopkins placed four players on the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic teams. Senior Cole Rosenberger earned first-team honors while junior Achim Younker and sophomore Xander LeFevre were named to the second team and junior Connor Jacobs was named honorable mention.

Women's college soccer: Four Johns Hopkins players were named to the USC Mid-Atlantic All-Region team. Maggie Coulson, Emily Maheras and Rachel Jackson earned first-team honors while Cristina Madalo earned second-team honors. ... McDaniel senior Alyssa Johnston (Southern) was named to the USC All-Mid-Atlantic team. Johnston, a defender, earned third-team honors. Starting 13 of 20 games, she was a key part of a defense that posted a 1.18 goals-against average on the year. She also led the team with six assists and contributed a pair of goals for 10 points.

— From Sun staff and news services