Digest (Nov. 22): Maryland women's basketball playing in Puerto Rico this weekend

The seventh-ranked Maryland women's basketball team is in Puerto Rico this weekend for two games in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament. The Terrapins (4-0) will play Morgan State (1-4) today and No. 24 Georgia (2-2) on Saturday. Both of the Terps' games in Puerto Rico will tip off at noon and will be streamed online through FloHoops.com. Fans can watch with a subscription. The Terrapins are coming off of an 85-61 win at No. 10 South Carolina on Sunday. Six Terps scored in double figures, led by Blair Watson with 20 points, Kaila Charles with 17 and 10 rebounds and Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) with 18 points. Shakira Austin grabbed 16 rebounds with 10 points and earned her second straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

Men's cross country: Three Johns Hopkins runners have earn Mideast All-Region honors. Jared Pangallozzi led Hopkins with a 12th-place finish to earn all-region honors for the first time in his career. Andrew King also earned all-region for the first time in his career as he finished in 17th. Scott Pourshalchi finished in 30th to earn his third all-region honor becoming just the fifth Blue Jay to earn the honor three times.

