Digest (Nov. 17): Terps facing familiar foe in NCAA field hockey final

The second-seeded Maryland field hockey team (22-2) will take on top-seeded North Carolina (22-0) today at 1 p.m. in the NCAA Division I championship game at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The Terps-Tar Heels game will be streamed for free at NCAA.com. This is the seventh time Maryland and North Carolina have met in the NCAA championship game, with the Terps taking the 1987, 1993, 2010 and 2011 matchups. This is Maryland's 24th straight NCAA tournament appearance — the longest active streak in the country. The Terps have made 30 NCAA tournament appearances and are 63-22 (.741) all-time in NCAA tournament games, which is the highest tournament winning percentage in the nation. Coach Missy Meharg is 59-21 (.738) all-time in NCAA tournament games, the best percentage among active Division I coaches. This is Maryland's second straight NCAA championship game appearance and 13th overall. The Terps have won eight NCAA titles, seven under Meharg, in 1987, 1993, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011. The Terps are 8-4 all-time in the NCAA championship game and they are 8-1 in the NCAA semifinals and finals in Louisville. The Terps won the 2005, 2008 and 2011 NCAA titles at Trager Stadium.

D-III field hockey: The best season in Johns Hopkins history ended with a 3-1 loss to fourth-ranked Tufts in the NCAA semifinals.

Women's soccer: McDaniel scored four goals in the second half to down FDU-Florham 5-1 and move into the finals of the ECAC Division III tournament. Lindsey Farrell (Loch Raven) had two assists.

Women's basketball: Kaylyn French scored 16 points to lead Salisbury (3-0) to the title of the Gwynedd-Mercy Tournament, defeating the host Griffins, 71-64.

Et Cetera

Athletes Serving Athletesraising money with event

On Tuesday, Athletes Serving Athletes will celebrate giving by raising $20,000 with an ASA "Marathon." ASA is a nonprofit organization that empowers ASA Athletes, individuals living with little to no mobility, but who have the desire to race, the opportunity to participate in mainstream running events. Each ASA Athlete is supported by his or her own unique WingMan team of volunteer, able-bodied runners. ASA will take a shuttle bus on the road and run 26.2 Miles all across Maryland – running 3.275 miles in each of our eight ASA communities. Those interested in joining the initiative can go to go.asa.run/marathon.

Horse racing: Belial split horses in deep stretch under jockey Trevor McCarthy and stuck her neck out at the wire to edge Olive Kat in Saturday's featured eighth race at Laurel Park . Owned by trainer Cal Lynch and Norah B Stable, Belial ($10.20) covered 7 furlongs in 1 minute, 24.21 seconds over a fast main track in the $42,000 optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies. Olive Kat held second by a nose over Destiny Over Fate, while 4-5 favorite Workaholic wound up sixth of eight after stumbling at the start.

BOXING: Baltimore Boxing Promotions returns to Michael's Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie for a night of Olympic-style boxing Wednesday, Nov. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Tickes $40 are on sale at 410-375-9175 or going to Baltimoreboxing.com. All VIP ticketholders can enjoy complementary food prior to the first bout. Five-time world champion and subject of the "Bleed for This" Movie Vinny Paz will be on hand as a special guest to meet fans. Baltimore native Walter Sanders (Mervo) will be featured in one of the evening's marquee matchups. Fighting out of the Sweet Science Boxing & Fitness under longtime trainer Dave Sewell, Sanders is 2-0 with two first-round knockouts. He looks to win his third straight when he battles Baltimore Boxing's Sam Acuff for the Maryland light heavyweight title. Ten bouts are scheduled. Go to Baltimoreboxing.com for more information.

— From Sun staff and news services