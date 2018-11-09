Digest (Nov. 9): Terps advance in NCAA field hockey tournament

The second-ranked Maryland field hockey team (20-2) pushed past No. 17 Albany (16-5) on Friday in a 2-1 win in the NCAA tournament first round in College Park. Maryland advances to the NCAA quarterfinals for the 28th time in school history and 26th under coach Missy Meharg. The Terps also reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2013 and the 11th time in school history. Sophomore Bodil Keus slammed in the tying goal with a score off a penalty corner just 5:13 into the second half and freshman Bibi Donraadt scored the game-winner 91 seconds later.

Men's college soccer: No. 2-ranked Indiana defeated visiting Maryland on penalty kicks, 4-3, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime. Sophomore Ben Di Rosa scored his first career goal for the Terps.

College football: Bowie State senior Lansana Sesay was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Receiver of the Week for the fifth time this season. Sesay had five receptions, 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bowie State's 49-7 win over Elizabeth City State last Saturday.

College volleyball: Johns Hopkins advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 victory over Eastern. Eleni Panagopoulos led the Blue Jays with 15 kills. ... Fifth-seeded Stevenson took the final three points in a fifth set to down fourth-seeded Hunter, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ithaca College's Ben Light Gymnasium Friday evening. Set scores were 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 25-19, 17-15.

Horse racing: Stronach Stable's multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Something Awesome, unraced since having his three-race win streak snapped mid-May, is entered to make his comeback in a loaded edition of the $75,000 Richard W. Small Stakes today at Laurel Park . The 11/8-mile Small for 3-year-olds and up is one of five stakes worth $500,000 in purses on a 10-race Maryland Hall of Fame Day program that kicks off with a first-race post time of 12:30 p.m. Also on tap are a quartet of main-track sprints – the $100,000 City of Laurel for 3-year-olds and $100,000 Safely Kept for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs, and the $100,000 James F. Lewis III for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Smart Halo for 2-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs. Named for the ex-Special Forces soldier in Vietnam and longtime Maryland trainer that won more than 1,100 races in a colorful career that lasted up to his April 2015 passing following a long battle with cancer, the Small drew an overflow field of 16.

