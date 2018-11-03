Digest (Nov. 3): Notre Dame Maryland wins league championship in volleyball

Notre Dame of Maryland swept Keystone in volleyball Saturday to win the first Colonial States Athletic Conference championship in any sport since joining the conference in 2007. Mary Marquez (Eastern Tech) was named the CSAC Championship MVP after lead the Gators with 41 kills, 16 aces and five blocks in the tournament. Alyssa Kerns had 12 kills and Sarah Sweet (Howard) and Michaila Sheedy (Towson) each had nine kills. ... Loyola Maryland finished a Patriot League weekend road sweep on Saturday, holding off Army, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Wrestling: Navy started its season with a 28-9 loss to second-ranked Ohio State (1-0) on Saturday night at McDonogh School. Joshua Roetman and Jacob Allen earned the two wins for the Midshipmen in the dual.

Men's soccer: Navy finished its season with a 4-1 victory on the road against Bucknell. The victory moved the Midshipmen's winning streak to four as they capped off the year with a record of 5-11-1 overall and a 4-5 mark in the Patriot League. Nicko West finished with two goals and an assist for Navy, while Toni Adewole (Clarksburg resident) and Joe Alex finished with a goal and an assist each.

Women's soccer: Johns Hopkins defeated Dickinson, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Centennial Conference final. Rachel Jackson, Michelle Santangelo and Mizuho Obayashi scored for the Blue Jays (17-1). ... Mount St. Mary's players Jenna West and Maria Buonomo were named second team All-Northeast Conference. ... Swarthmore scored the final three goals to top McDaniel, 5-2, in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinals.

Men's lacrosse: Mount St. Mary's named Daniel Barber (Archbishop Spalding), Jack Mangan, Stephano Mastro and Zach Roberts (Fallston) captains for the 2019 season. ... UMBC head coach Ryan Moran has promoted Joe Bucci to assistant men's lacrosse coach and added former Retriever standout Billy O'Hara (South River) to the staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Bucci has served in the volunteer assistant's role since arriving at UMBC in the fall of 2016. O'Hara competed in 52 games as a long-stick midfielder-defensemen for UMBC.

Women's cross country: The top-ranked Johns Hopkins women's cross country team won its 11th Centennial Conference Championship in dominating fashion, posting the first-ever perfect score in conference history as JHU claimed the top-seven spots overall and placed all 12 of its runners in the top 20. Ellie Clawson won the race for the second year in a row and was honored as the conference's Runner of the Year for the second consecutive season. She also earned first team laurels for the second consecutive year as the senior has made the all-conference team three straight years. Joining Clawson on the first team are Caelyn Reilly (secod place), Tasha Freed (third), Samantha Levy (fourth), Felicia Koerner (fifth), Therese Olshanski (sixth) and Rebecca Grusby (seventh). JHU also had three runners honored on the second team in Ariel Keklak, who finished 9th; Emily Stahl, who earned a 10th-place finish and Arielle Summitt, who earned a 13th-place finish in the race. .... Kara Taylor (Centennial) was named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference First Team after finishing fifth at the CAC Championships hosted by Southern Virginia.

Men's cross country: McDaniel's Gavin Gibson won the individual title on a sloppy course with a time of 29:35.8 as the Green Terror finished sixth out of 11 teams with 125 points in its first trip to the ECAC championship meet.

