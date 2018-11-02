Digest (Nov. 2): Maryland advances to final in Big Ten field hockey

The top-seeded Maryland field hockey team (18-2) cruised past fourth-seeded Ohio State , 9-1, on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at Northwestern 's Lakeside Field. Junior All-Big Ten honoree Nike Lorenz had a hat trick in the first 15 minutes, senior Sabrina Rhodes scored twice and four other Terrapins scored in the record-breaking rout. The Terps' nine goals set a new Big Ten Tournament record. Maryland advanced to its fourth Big Ten Championship game in five years Sunday at 2 p.m. The Terrapins will play sixth-seeded Iowa (13-5) at Northwestern's Lakeside Field.

Women's soccer: Mount St. Mary's fell to Saint Francis, 4-0, in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals at Central Connecticut on Friday afternoon.

Women's volleyball: Loyola Maryland freshman libero Katie Forsythe set the Patriot League single-season record for digs as the Greyhounds swept host Holy Cross, 30-28, 25-21, 25-20. Forsythe's 14th and final dig of the match gave her 613 for the season, one more than Bucknell University's Kristen Sydlowski had during the 2006 season. She is now 14 digs shy of setting the Loyola single-season record and passing the mark of 626 set in 2007 by Brittany Born.

ET CETERA

United's late run of successleaves team with optimism

D.C. United 's protracted run of success gave way to an abrupt end late Thursday at Audi Field when Nick DeLeon's wayward penalty kick sailed into the night, dousing three months of uplifting soccer and sending United prematurely into the offseason. "You have to feel some pride in what we did," defender Steve Birnbaum said. "But it hits you really quick: We don't have practice tomorrow. And that one hurts." It hurt because, with a two-month unbeaten streak heading into the playoffs, United believed it could continue the surge for at least another round, if not all the way to MLS Cup on Dec. 8. It hurt because, after so many spellbinding moments at Audi Field — a new stadium that rocked and rolled for almost three hours Thursday and turned into bedlam when DeLeon scored a wonder goal late in extra time — the magic gave way to a sobering setback. Despite falling short against the Columbus Crew in the first-round match, United will carry greater optimism into this winter than in any break in recent memory. "Looking forward to next season already," English star Wayne Rooney tweeted the morning after the 2-2 draw in which the Crew prevailed in a penalty-kick tiebreaker, 3-2, before a sellout crowd.

Baseball: The regular meeting of "Talkin' Baseball" will be held today at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia, MD 21044. The speaker will be Jack Smiles, who will discuss his book, "Bucky Harris: A Biography of Baseball's Boy Wonder." Call 410- 992-1186 for information.

