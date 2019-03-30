Digest (March 30): Indiana blasts Terps in baseball, 20-5

Indiana posted a 20-5 win over the Maryland baseball team at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers (16-10, 4-1 Big Ten ) scored four runs in the first and 18 runs in the first five innings. The Terrapins (13-12, 1-1 Big Ten) score five runs on eight hits for the contest. Sophomore Chris Alleyne hit a lead-off home run to cut the deficit to 4-1 after one, but that's the closest the Terps would come. Maryland's four runs in the ninth came via a Sebastian Holte-Mancera two-run double, a Randy Bednar RBI double and an Alleyne sac fly.

More Baseball: Mount St. Mary's junior Trey McGough was named the Northeast Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week. McGough threw seven scoreless innings to earn his second NEC victory in as many starts. The lefty struck out 10 batters while issuing no walks in the series opener against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Softball: Mount St. Mary's opened Northeast Conference play with a split in a doubleheader at Wagner. The Mount had 15 hits in a 10-2 win in five innings in the opening game, but Wagner came back with a 4-0 shutout victory in game two. ... Stevenson junior Morghan Fulton launched two home runs while picking up her sixth win in the pitching circle as the Mustangs split a MAC Commonwealth doubleheader versus Widener, winning Game 1, 9-5, and losing Game 2, 1-0. ... McDaniel got a seventh-inning grand slam to rally for a 6-4 win and forge a split in the conference opener at Haverford. The Fords took Game 1, 7-1.

Etc Cetera

Blast beaten by Heat, 4-3

The Blast could not complete a second-half comeback against the Harrisburg Heat, falling 4-3 for just their sixth Major Arena Soccer League loss of the season. Daniel Oliveira led the Blast in scoring with two points, including the game-tying goal with under a minute to play. Making his debut, Blast goalie Mike Zierhoffer collected 13 saves in the losing effort. The Blast are back in action today at 2 p.m. against division rival Utica City FC at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Pro basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers fell to 1-1 with a 102-95 loss to the Fort Wayne Flite (1-1) in Central Basketball Association action. Marquis Powell (Riverdale Baptist) led Baltimore in scoring with 28 points. Brett Bowling contributed 17 and Keonte Dyson tossed in 15 points.

