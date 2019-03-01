Digest (March 1): Terps hosting pregame women's basketball clinic

The eighth-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (25-3, 14-3 B1G) will host Illinois (10-18, 2-15) in both teams' regular-season finale today at 2 p.m. at the Xfinity Center. The Terps clinched at least a share of their fourth Big Ten title in five years earlier this week. With a win today, the Terps can win the league outright. Maryland will honor senior Brianna Fraser prior to today's game. Fans can join student-athletes from Maryland teams for a pregame clinic in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The clinic is free and is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Maryland-Illinois game will be streamed online live through BTN2Go.com.

Men's college basketball: Johns Hopkins senior Michael Gardner was named first team All-Centennial Conference.

Et Cetera

English jockey capturesfirst U.S. race at Laurel

Jockey David Egan, England's champion apprentice of 2017, registered his first North American victory when Mohan Stable's Bobby G galloped to a 5½-length win in Friday's fourth race at Laurel Park.Making his 12th career start and first since being claimed for $5,000 off a 13½-length win Feb. 2 by trainer Jose Corrales, Bobby G ($8.20) ran about 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.42 over a fast main track in the $25,000 starter optional claimer for 3-year-olds and up. Bobby G was the 13th mount for Egan, who works for Corrales in the morning and made his U.S. debut aboard multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Something Awesome in the General George (G3) on Feb. 16, as a late substitute for Hall of Famer Edgar Prado . The Irish-born Egan, 19, also spent the winter of 2016 working for Corrales at Laurel before returning to England to launch his riding career.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United have acquired veteran forward Quincy Amarikwa as a free agent. In 2018, Amarikwa spent the season with the San Jose Earthquakes and the Montreal Impact , scoring one goal and recording two assists in 24 appearances. Amarikwa scored nine goals and recorded nine assists in 63 MLS regular Season appearances for the Earthquakes before the Montreal Impact acquired him midway through the 2018 season on Aug. 8. The 31-year-old featured in all of the Impact's final 10 matches, scoring one goal in 644 minutes. Amarikwa has scored 25 goals and recorded 19 assists in 200 MLS appearances (98 starts).

National Women's Soccer League: The Washington Spirit re-signed Meggie Dougherty Howard, Mallory Eubanks, Ashley Hatch, Tori Huster, Arielle Ship and Andi Sullivan.

— From Sun staff and news services