Digest (Jan. 17): UMBC men's basketball loses starting center to knee injury

UMBC sophomore center Daniel Akin underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the basketball season. Akin did not compete in the first 11 games of the season, recovering from a similar tear while competing for Team Great Britain in the U-20 World Championships in Germany last summer. He returned to the court on Dec. 16 versus Florida Gulf Coast and was re-instated into the starting lineup for the next six games. In that span, he averaged 7.4 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds per game. Akin posted his first career double double with 11 points and a career-high (and UMBC/America East season-high) 15 rebounds at UMass Lowell on Jan. 12. Akin suffered the injury in practice on Jan. 14. "We're disappointed for Dan – he fought back so hard after the injury over the summer and recovered extremely well," said head coach Ryan Odom. "It was just an unfortunate injury in practice that occurred. Our thoughts are with him right now. The surgery was as a success and this will give him time to fully heal and be ready for an entire season next year."

Et Cetera

Morgan St. 's Miles playingin East-West Shrine Game

Joshua Miles, a former Morgan State football player, will get a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL personnel this weekend. The Western Tech graduate will suit up for the East team in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Miles becomes the first MSU player to compete in the East-West Shrine game. Miles missed the entire 2017 season due to being ruled academically ineligible, but bounced back in a major way after adjusting his priorities heading into the 2018 season. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle started in every game and was named the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times during the season. He allowed just a single sack all year and helped lead the Bears offense to 3,250 total yards, including 1,812 yards on the ground. He finished the season as an All-MEAC selection.

Major League Soccer: Coach Ben Olsen agreed to a multi-year contract extension with D.C. United after helping the team finish with an 11 wins and four draws in its final 17 games last season.

Baseball: The Phillies have finalized their coaching staff by hiring infield coach Bobby Dickerson and first base coach Paco Figueroa. Dickerson spent the past six seasons with the Orioles as third base coach and worked closely with Manny Machado, an All-Star free agent the Phillies are pursuing. Figueroa will oversee outfielders and base-running in addition to coaching first base. He replaces Jose Flores, who joined Baltimore's staff.

Women's college lacrosse: Mount St. Mary's named seniors Taylor Carhart (Manchester Valley), Emily Dees (John Carroll) and Jillian Petito as team captains for the 2019 season.

