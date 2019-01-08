Digest (Jan. 8): Defender Donovan Pines passing up final Terps soccer season

River Hill graduate Donovan Pines, a towering defensive anchor during Maryland 's improbable run to the NCAA soccer championship last month, will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue a pro career, Terrapins coach Sasho Cirovski said Tuesday. Pines, a 6-foot-5 junior center back, has hired an agent and begun talks with D.C. United , which is seeking to sign him to a homegrown contract, multiple people said. As a graduate of United's academy system, he is not eligible for the MLS draft Friday or to sign directly with another team in the league unless D.C. renounces or trades his rights. Pines had been scheduled to fly to England last weekend to begin a 10-day training opportunity with at least one club. However, with United eager to sign him and MLS training camps opening in two weeks, he postponed those plans. However, Pines has continued drawing attention overseas, those sources said, and he could revisit those opportunities if talks with United do not culminate in a deal. Pines, who is from Clarksville in Howard County, was a second-team all-American who played a key role in Maryland winning its third College Cup crown since 2005. The Terrapins did not concede a goal in five NCAA tournament matches, and Pines scored the second goal in a 2-0 upset of Indiana in the semifinals.

Men's basketball: Coppin State 's Dejuan Clayton was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Week. A redshirt sophomore from Bowie, Clayton led the Eagles to a pair of MEAC victories last week while averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) from the free-throw line.

Women's basketball: For the fourth time this season, Coppin State's Chance Graham was picked MEAC Defensive Player of the Week. In a pair of games last week, Graham averaged 15.5 rebounds and a steal while also putting up 15.5 points per game.

Swimming: The UMBC swimming and diving team swept the America East Conference Performers of the Week awards. Seniors Hania Moro and Alexander Gliese (Long Reach) earned the swimming awards, while juniors Devin Gromen (Arundel) and Ben Parker were awarded the diving awards.

Baseball: Navy pitcher Noah Song was selected to the Perfect Game Preseason All-American list as a third-team selection. Song ended his junior campaign with a 1.92 earned run average to lead the Navy pitching staff and posted a 6-5 mark in his 14 starts. He also pitched five complete games and four shutouts. To cap off 2018, he finished with 121 strikeouts in 89 innings, while allowing the opposition to hit .178.

D.C. United signs broadcastdeal with streaming service

D.C. United agreed to a multiyear broadcast partnership deal with FloSports to provide year-round content with live and on-demand coverage for all non-nationally broadcast D.C. United home and away matches, including other select games, beginning in 2019. The coverage will be available to anyone within the region, which roughly stretches from Richmond, Va., to all of D.C., Maryland and Delaware. The agreement will also feature both English and Spanish-language content and all broadcasts will be in high definition. All games in this partnership will be aired on FloFC.com, which is dedicated entirely to soccer content and coverage. In addition to being the home for live streamed matches, FloFC will feature original D.C. United programming and exclusive content. D.C. United Season Ticket Members, partners and supporters' group members (Screaming Eagles, La Barra Brava, and the District Ultras) can receive discounted subscriptions at $5.99/month. Other individuals who purchase this package from D.C. United will be charged $8.99/month. Fans can watch the matches across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4. ... D.C. United announced their full schedule, which begins March 3 at 6 p.m. at Audi Field in Washington. United will play 34 games, including 13 that will be broadcast on national television. For the full schedule, go to dcunited.com.

Pro basketball: Tione Womack (Randallstown) signed with the Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association. Womack led Randallstown to four consecutive state finals and won two state championships. As a senior, he was an All-Metro first team selection, posting 12.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game before continuing his career at Hagerstown Community College and Houston.

