The Navy women’s soccer team was hoping for a little more of the second-half magic that pulled it through against Army in the Patriot League tournament championship match last week.
Instead, the Midshipmen ran out of gas against N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Coach Carin Gabarra’s team surrendered three goals in the final 45 minutes Friday and had trouble generating any kind of an offensive attack in a season-ending 3-0 loss at Dail Soccer Field. The Wolfpack outshot Navy 17-1 and scored twice on set pieces to spoil the Mids’ first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007.
“They’re just very athletic, so we had to be very disciplined and organized, and we were,” Gabarra said. “But they wore us down because of the pace that they moved the ball and the numbers that they send forward. They took us out of our shape and we did the best we could to stay with them.”
Navy (16-3-3) spent most of the game in its defensive zone waiting for a counterattack that never really materialized.
The only shot the Midshipmen managed in the game came with 12½ minutes remaining on a blast from the top of the box by Cadie Higginson that sailed just over the crossbar. By that time the Wolfpack were already comfortably ahead.
The one scoring opportunity that might have made a difference came midway through the first half, when in the 22nd minute Navy’s Jenna Freeman intercepted a wayward pass and advanced the ball down the left wing.
Spotting teammate Victoria Tran in the box, Freeman sent a strong cross toward the front of the net that eluded Tran’s header attempt by inches.
“Before the game we discussed how if N.C. State pushes it toward the box, then we have to try to cut it back, so my first thought was to get it down the line, try to find one of my teammates and then try to drive it back,,’ Freeman said. “It it was just a little more towards the back, I think it would have worked. Maybe if I drove it on the ground, it might have been more successful.”
Even without the early goal, the Midshipmen were still able to stay even with the Wolfpack through the first 54 minutes thanks to the work of keeper Sydney Fortson.
The senior made a leaping save on a high shot by N.C. State’s Jameese Joseph off one of the Wolfpack’s nine corner kicks in the 41st minute, then robbed Kristina Schuster with a sliding save early in the second half.
Navy’s luck finally ran out moments later when the Wolfpack were awarded a free kick from just outside the box after Baseley McClaskey took down Tziarra King from behind.
The Midshipmen appeared to have survived the threat when Lulu Guttenberger sent her first strike directly into Navy’s wall. But the ball bounced right back to her foot and she sent her second attempt high into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“Soccer is about set pieces,” Gabarra said. “We work on both attacking-wise and defending-wise and they scored on two set pieces.”
The second one came in the 76th minute off a corner, when Guttenburg served up a cross that was headed in by Leyah Hall-Robinson. Two minutes later, the Wolfpack caught Navy trying to push upfield and made it 3-0 on a transition goal by Anna Toohey.
“They came out at halftime with more urgency, because we kept them off the scoreboard in the first half,” Gabarra said of N.C. State. “They sent more numbers forward and they went a little wider. After that first goal, we were trying to get out. But they had us pinned back in.”
Although the ending was disappointing, leading to tears and hugs on the field after the final whistle was blown, Navy’s Hall of Fame coach said she was proud of the way her team represented itself.
“It’s difficult for all of our seniors,” Gabarra said. “We have six and they’re very invested in this. They’re going to go on to quite different careers now. I’m excited for them, but it’s hard to give this up. They really wanted to leave a part of them here and something for the program, and they definitely did with this bid.”