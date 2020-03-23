With careers to consider, college seniors face tough decision with NCAA’s offer of extra year of eligibility

“In the world we’re living and what we’re all going through now, I think we’re all realistic to know that as much as there are certain things we would like for our players because we’re loyal and we really care about them, what we’re going through right now is such a unique challenge, and there are so many unintended consequences to an extra year and how it would impact the financial situation and things of that nature,” Tillman said. “You realize that the NCAA has some really tough decisions to make, but selfishly for me, I have young men that I just really enjoyed being around, and I know how much they love playing lacrosse. So for them to get at least another year and for the freshmen to get back another year and sophomores and juniors, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be excited for them.”