‘No one is stopping you’: How a bold prediction led Coppin State volleyball to its first division title

“I have to step back sometimes and say that I’m pleased with where we are,” he said. “Of course I was upset when we got eliminated in the semifinals last year, but I thought, ‘Hey, can we get better? Can we grow? Can we make the finals this year and win it?’ I will always continue to push how far we can go and how good we could be and put that pressure on myself. But in terms of the team, I praise them every day and tell them, ‘Hey, we are doing a great job and you guys are the foundation of this program. You can be as good as you want to be. No one is stopping you.’ I want them to have that right mindset and that confidence.”