Coppin State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee named recipient of John Lewis HBCU Grant

“When I received the information and saw that his name was on it, one, I thought that was awesome because this is one of the things that he stood for, this is one of the things that he fought for,” Middleton said. “[This is] especially amongst our young generation, once they got to the age that they could register to vote. The message that he used to speak on — using their voice and their right to be able to get out there and vote. It’s just understanding that voting is another way to voice things that you want to see change.”