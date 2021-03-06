Johns Hopkins earns first women’s lacrosse win of season, upsetting No. 20 Ohio State | COLLEGE ROUNDUP

The game featured five ties, but Hopkins led 7-5 at the half. The Buckeyes (1-4, 1-4) came within a goal three times in the second half before tying the score at 11-11 on a Kelsey Reed goal with 14:37 left to play. Schneidereith finished with a hat trick and Mackenzie Heldberg had four goals for Hopkins, which will face host Ohio State again on Sunday at noon.