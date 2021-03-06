Johns Hopkins earns first women’s lacrosse win of season, upsetting No. 20 Ohio State | COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse team got their first win of the season by upsetting a ranked opponent. Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) scored the go-ahead goal with 13:18 left in the game and the visiting Blue Jays (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) held on to win, 12-11, over No. 20 Ohio State on Friday.
The game featured five ties, but Hopkins led 7-5 at the half. The Buckeyes (1-4, 1-4) came within a goal three times in the second half before tying the score at 11-11 on a Kelsey Reed goal with 14:37 left to play. Schneidereith finished with a hat trick and Mackenzie Heldberg had four goals for Hopkins, which will face host Ohio State again on Sunday at noon.
No. 8 Stony Brook 15, UMBC 8: Taryn Ohmiller started a 6-0 run by the scoring back-to-back goals 42 seconds apart to lead the visiting Seawolves (3-2, 1-0 America East) over the Retrievers (3-2, 0-1). Stony Brook led 9-1 at the half. Ohmiller finished with a game-high five goals and Ally Kennedy had four goals for the Seawolves. Lexi Roberts (Fallston) made 14 saves for UMBC. The Retrievers next host Hartford next Saturday at 11 a.m.
College basketball
STATE WOMEN
Wagner 73, Mount St. Mary’s 68, 2OT: Emilija Krista Grava scored a game-high 32 points and the host Seahawks (12-5, 12-4 Northeast Conference) went on a 11-6 run in the second overtime to complete the sweep of the Mount (15-6, 14-4). Mount St. Mary’s lost, 73-62, to Wagner on Thursday.
Michaela Harrison had 18 points and Aryna Taylor had 15 points and Bridget Birkhead had 12 points for the Mount. Birkhead made a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in regulation to force the first overtime. Harrison gave the Mount a 62-57 lead on a pair of free throws with 1:28 left, but Wagner went on a 5-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Khaleah Edwards with 36 seconds left to force the second overtime.
UNC-Wilmington 75, Towson 65: The host Seahawks (6-13, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association) went on a 29-15 run in the second quarter and beat the Tigers (13-8, 8-9). Towson split the series with UNC-Wilmington after winning 77-66 on Thursday.