“I think that this type of law will create a dysfunctional team where everyone will be trying to play individual ball to receive higher compensation,” Lisa Smith said in her email. “Not everyone will play professionally and there are a lot of great players who were never pros. I also think how it will impact families is that they won’t get to see their child play due to to the emphasis placed on individual talents. Parents will be more vocal about why more plays aren’t being [called] for their kid and why their [kids] aren’t being included in the offense. Coaches will have to adapt a whole new style of coaching that caters to individual basketball vs. team basketball.”