She was the ‘tap-dancing goalie.’ Now Fallston’s Brooke Borzymowski is the nation’s best for Syracuse field hockey.

The running joke in the Fallston home of the Borzymowski family involves the “tap-dancing goalie.”

For nine years before she took up field hockey as an eighth grader at Notre Dame Prep, Brooke Borzymowski was a prolific dancer who dove into tap, ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and even musical theater. Then-teammate Pyper Friedman, now a sophomore midfielder at William & Mary, asked Borzymowski to fill in at goalkeeper for the middle school team, and the latter gave up dancing shortly afterward.

Advertisement

Borzymowski nonetheless credits her dancing background for her prowess in field hockey, which she has turned into an athletic career at Syracuse.

“My mom and my dad will always be like, ‘She’s the tap-dancing goalie,’” she said. “Tap dancing was my thing, and I still will pull out the tap shoes just for fun. They always make the connection between my footwork and stuff. I do think I have good footwork, and every once in a while, I’ll pull out a split on the field to make a save. It’s silly things like that, but I do think dancing helped me with my footwork.”

Advertisement

Fallston's Brooke Borzymowski (88) has carried the success she enjoyed for the Notre Dame Prep field hockey team to Syracuse. (Syracuse Athletics)

It’s hard to argue with the results. Borzymowski, a sophomore, leads all NCAA Division I goalkeepers in goals-against average at .696 and perhaps more importantly, she has helped the No. 11 Orange roll to an 11-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Syracuse coach Ange Bradley said Borzymowski has been especially valuable for a defense that missed junior starting defenders Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Sienna Pegram for the first five and six games of the season, respectively, due to unspecified injuries.

“I think her steadiness and calm demeanor back there have been incredibly important,” Bradley said.

Borzymowski’s road in field hockey initially seemed hidden as she tapped into soccer and dancing. But before her freshman year at Notre Dame Prep, she elected to give up dancing to concentrate on field hockey.

“I think it just got to a point where when you get to a certain age, the people who are still doing it love it, and that’s what they want to do for the rest of their lives,” she said. “But part of me knew that was not what I was going to do. Yeah, it made me happy, but that wasn’t what I wanted to do with my life. So I figured, ‘If you’re going into high school, you might as well try something different.’”

Syracuse's Brooke Borzymowski (88), a Fallston native and Notre Dame Prep graduate, leads all Division I goalies in goals-against average. (STEVE_MCLAUGHLIN/Syracuse Athletics)

That decision proved timely for the Blazers, who captured Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships in 2017 and 2018 with Borzymowski starting in the cage as a freshman and sophomore. Notre Dame Prep coach Katrina Ross noted that Borzymowski and a sophomore rotated at the position for the first few games of 2017 before the former became the undisputed starter.

“There’s always a risk with starting someone young,” Ross said. “Her first year, we may have had nine total goals scored on her. She had a really good defense in front of her, and they were just a really good unit. If you have the skill set, you have the skill set. The best way to learn is to get in there and do it.”

Borzymowski said Ross’ faith in her did wonders for her self-esteem.

Advertisement

“It’s something that makes your confidence soar because when you’re that young and you haven’t been playing that long, it’s always a question of, ‘Do the people around me trust me?’” she said. “It’s really hard to play a position like goalkeeper when you know that the people around you don’t have full trust in you. So when your coach is actually putting you out there with a bunch of older girls, it’s huge to your self-confidence. It makes you want to believe in yourself.”

Borzymowski entered a similar situation in 2021 when she enrolled at Syracuse, splitting time in the cage with fellow freshman Louise Pert. But as she did with the Blazers, Borzymowski became the full-time starter in the sixth game.

“I’m so grateful for the success I’ve had so far,” Syracuse goalie and Fallston native Brooke Borzymowski said. “I owe it all to my people around me." (STEVE_MCLAUGHLIN/Syracuse Athletics)

At the end of the season, Borzymowski ranked second in the ACC in goals-against average (1.17) and fifth in saves (55). Her save percentage of .733 was the highest for an Orange goalie since Borg van der Velde finished at .754 in 2017.

“She had a really good backfield,” said Bradley, a former goalkeeper at Delaware and coach at Goucher from 1991 to 1994. “Once the relationship grew, they took care of her, and then she started to take care of them. It’s been a really good relationship.”

Borzymowski has been paying it forward with her fellow goalies. Pert, a native of Ireland, said Borzymowski has driven her around town to pick up materials for her dorm, helped her open banking accounts and introduced her to her first hot dog and first carbonated slushie.

Pert said Borzymowski is just as helpful when it comes to sharing knowledge about their opponents or her techniques.

Advertisement

“I think you have to realize that we’re a team together and a team within a team,” Pert said. “If she sees something, she shares it, and if I see something, I share it. When I go into the match at the end, she is very much like, ‘This is what to look out for,’ and she’s always been very good about sharing and going back and forth.”

‘A one-two punch’: Maryland’s Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II embrace sharing carries during breakout season https://t.co/Fw3ob2Aqnp — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) October 6, 2022

Borzymowski said she prioritizes team success over personal honors. But she admitted feeling slightly bashful about her own success.

“I’m so grateful for the success I’ve had so far,” she said. “I owe it all to my people around me. I have a really awesome team in front of me, and I have a lot of people out there that show a lot of support for me. So it means a ton, and I think it says a lot about the people that I come from.”

Ross, the Notre Dame Prep coach, said she is not surprised by Borzymowski’s growth with the Orange.

“Brooke had to fight for everything that she had,” she said. “She had to fight for that starting position, she had to fight to get fit and get in shape to where she could make our fitness testing. When she went on to Syracuse, she put the extra work in and made sure that she was one of the very people to pass the fitness test as a freshman. There’s just no surprise because sometimes you have great athletes that don’t have to work very hard and don’t go very far because they just don’t have the work ethic. Brooke has a work ethic that is unparalleled. That’s just who she is.”

CORNELL@SYRACUSE

Advertisement

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Stream: ACC Network Plus