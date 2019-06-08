Coppin State's Joseph Amoah, other local athletes earn All-America honors at NCAA track and field meet

Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah took sixth in the 200-meter dash (20.19 seconds) and eighth in the 100 dash (10.22) at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Friday night at the University of Texas.

Amoah, a junior sprinter from Ghana, earned first-team All-America honors in both events and is now a four-time All-American in his college career after receiving second-team accolades in the 200 dash in 2018. The 2019 USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year, Amoah has already qualified in both events for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, with a school-record run of 39.30 seconds in the 4x100 relay Wednesday, Amoah, Keshaun Hodges, Theodore Westcarr and Joseph Manu earned second-team All-America recognition. Coppin State’s 4x400 relay of Abayie Opuni, Malik John, Anija Addison and Manu earned honorable mention All-America honors.

More college track: Several Maryland track and field athletes finished their season earning the sport's top honors at the NCAA national meet.

Graduate student Alexandra Lucki placed 17th in the 1,500 run, earning honorable mention All-America honors for the first time in her career. Sophomore Xahria Santiago ended her sophomore season with an 11th-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, earning second-team All-America accolades.

Senior Jewel Smith ended her career with a 13th-place finish in the long jump with a personal-best 6.21-meter jump, earning second-team All-America honors. She was an honorable mention All-American a year earlier.

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade (4-3) handed the Albany Empire (6-1) their first loss the season, 42-41, Saturday night at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

Brigade quarterback Shane Boyd was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, throwing for 261 yards and six touchdowns, tying a season high set in Week 1.

“We had fun out there tonight,” Boyd said. “Guys did their jobs. We built off last week and we did what we needed to do. We’ll celebrate this one, but we need to continue to build as we hit the second half of the season.”

Brigade wide receiver Joe Hills set season highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (137) and receiving touchdowns (4) and was named Offensive Player of the Game. The performance marked his 99th straight game played with a receiving touchdown.

The Brigade are back in action next weekend, taking on the Columbus Destroyers on June 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. Baltimore won the teams’ only prior matchup this season, 48-30, in Week 3.

College softball: Morgan State senior outfielder Damali Young was named the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Division I Player of the Year this past week. It is the second player of the year honor this season for Young, who was also named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

A preseason MEAC Player of the Year selection, Young was instrumental in leading the Lady Bears to the program's third straight 20-plus win season (22-24) and a second-place finish in the MEAC Northern Division at 10-4. The Westampton, N.J. native started all 46 games and batted .350, while leading the team in at-bats (140), runs (47), hits (49), triples (4), total bases (79), walks (28) and stolen bases (31).

International track: Towson University's Michella Obijiaku continues to shine on the international stage, taking first place in the shot put in the U23 Italian individual championships Saturday. Obijiaku earned the gold medal with a throw of 16.08 meters, beating the second-place finisher by almost four-fifths of a meter.

The Italian individual championships (Campionati Italiani Individuali) were held at the Stadio Raul Guidobaldi in Rieti, Italy, about 50 miles from Rome. Obijiaku lives in London, but lived in Italy previously and is an Italian citizen.

Obijiaku was the Colonial Athletic Association shot put champion on May 4, taking the gold with a toss of 16.23 meters. She also took first in the hammer throw at the CAA championships.

