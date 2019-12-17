Barrio, who led Central Connecticut State when the institution won four Northeast Conference titles and the baseball team enjoyed its first NCAA tournament victory, said he will take time to talk and listen to athletes, coaches and community members and “won’t change for the sake of change.” But Barrio, who played a role in increasing fundraising for the department at Central Connecticut State by 44% and starting a new athletic donor club, said one of his immediate tasks at UMBC is raising money and generating revenue despite the absence of a football program, which he does not view as a detriment.